7 winners and 3 losers as 49ers beat Panthers |Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers won their second straight game on Monday over the Carolina Panthers.The offense had no trouble moving the ball, but turnovers prevented them from scoring more than 30 points.The defense played well and the special teams were consistent.That's a recipe for victory.

Let's look at the winners and losers of week 12.

I'm cheating here because I consider the "nickel" to be safe.But with Jair Brown, Malik Mustafa and Upton Stout, the 49ers have the best safety trio they've had all season.

The only blemish came on a touchdown late in the third quarter when Mustafa was empty-handed at midfield.Also, there was a lot to like.The three combined for eight stops.The aggression was manifested all night.Crucially, there was only one missed match between the three.Only 43 yards allowed on 10 combined targets through the air.

Brown threw two interceptions and Stout barely threw a third.Stout also won one of his three blitzes.That's the kind of performance this trio needs and can build on moving forward.

Huff is having the best pass-rushing season of any player Nick Bosa can remember under Kyle Shanahan.Huff had four pressures on 24 pass rushes and also drew two holding penalties.They were close to a penalty sack as they put Carolina behind the sticks and forced the Panthers to punt both times.

The offensive line

The 49ers offensive line was closer to average than excellent.Brock Purdy was hit just once the entire game, when the running back gained 1.2 yards before contact.Christian McCaffrey's touchdown run was beautiful, thanks to everyone involved up front:

Backside guard, Dominic Puny, comes in for defensive tackleThe center, Jake Brandl, seals the linebacker and blocks the safetyLeft guard Ben Barch also moves to defensive tackle.Trent Williams Trent Williams does something, and McCaffrey goes into the end zone.

If the 49ers' offensive line continues to play like it has over the past month or so, this team has a chance to upset someone entering the postseason.It has been his Achilles heel over the years.In 2025, that's not the case.

I don't think Purdy had a bad game because he threw three quarters.Purdy made throws down the field and started with the first drive.And it wasn't the work the defense gave him.Instead, the decisions were already made.We went on a play and the only concern was timing rather than decision making.

I'm used to watching Purdy manipulate defenders with his eyes.He didn't look confident in his reading on Monday night.Again, it's not just limited to interceptions, but it's easier to pick out when there are turnovers.

With 71.9 percent of his completions, Peake has increased his A-0.15 EPA in the series and A-3.8 completion percentage.The total is the third short of the third week.

You're not going to win many games when your quarterback is gone.This was the case for the 49ers.Fortunately, they faced the Panthers.But if Purdy plays with that kind of timing and is still a little late, the Niners won't be as lucky.

Even if it's seniors in May to make mistakes on April 4th for this team, they don't want the quarterback to do the same.If Ploncol plays the big nickel, why can't Martin or Brand sign?

Pinnock missed two fumbles in 19 plays.He was targeted three times and allowed two first downs.

The transfer from Tatum Bethune to Curtis Robinson was notable.Robinson was supposed to be an upgrade in coverage, but he allowed all three of his targets to be accomplished and gave up a pair of first downs.The point there was that 21 of the 35 yards came after the catch.

After one play forced Martin to fumble on the kickoff, Robinson hit a punt.Robinson ended up with three missed tackles and didn't look the part at linebacker.It should not be too tight, because it is the third thread, but the result is not good.

Whether you think the overlay is green or not, he continues to give 49am defense a chance.Robert Saleh then put the green hand way.Green was targeted seven times but allowed only two.He had a pass on 3rd and 6 against Teta McMillan.That forced a punt and ultimately led to the 49ers'.

Renardo has been pretty reliable this year defensively.

Carolina had no answer for Kittle Child early in the game.He finished with 78 receiving yards on nine targets, with 44 of them coming after the catch.Four recipes from the recipe at the beginning.Even with Ricky Pearsall's answer, Kittle remained on target.

The 49ers did not allow a punt return of more than 30 yards.Carolina couldn't say the same, as Skye Moore kicked off the drive with a 43-yard punt return.The Panthers had just a six-yard punt return.They also missed a field goal.Matt Gay was perfect on the night, going 2 for 2. The 49ers won every phase of the game, and their special teams are becoming more and more reliable, a testament to Brent Boyer.

As we experienced the "Conversation" games for Salih in December.Everyone knows how much talent the 49ers have on injured reserve.

The Panthers went 0-2 in the red zone, had two turnovers and didn't have a receiver receive more than 40 yards.Tet McMillan was in control.It wasn't like Bryce Young was under a lot of pressure.The routes he wanted to throw were covered.Saleh deserves all the credit in the world for his work this season.Monday night was another example.