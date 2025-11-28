During November's PokMeon Go a Go Common Day, you will be able to catch a piece of Pokémon or PikipEk, the Woodpecker Pokémon, that flies around the star of the day.On Sunday, November 30, from 2:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m.Local time, PikipEk will be seen in the forest often.If you're lucky, you might even come across one with a bright or special background.Trainers can release trumbeak (pikipel change) during or up to four hours after the event, to get a touucannon that knows the attack to be wrapped in an explosion.

But that's not all!This event is also a pick-me-up with prizes.

3 × XP for catching Pokémon

2×candy for catching Pokémon

2x chance for trainers level 31 and above to get candy from catching Pokemon

Incense drawn during the event (except for daily adventures) lasts for three hours

The lure modules last for one hour and can attract large Pokemon (2:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Public Day)

More special trading can be done after three (2:00 PM to 9:00 PM on public days).

Trades will require 50% less stardust (2pm to 9 pm on Community Day)

Take a few snaps during a community day and you might find a surprise!

Community day research

During Community Day, complete field research tasks focused on hunting Pikipek to earn rewards such as Magnificent Balls, additional Pikipek encounters, and more.Some trainers may even come across a Pikipek with a special Tales of Transformation theme background.

Researcher-specific community memberships are available for $1.99 USD (or equivalent pricing in your local currency).Careers that complete this research can receive Rewards, including three peripkopp of special background changes, Prime benchmarks, Ayus axes, and more.

The community day had a tacular time tacular tacular tracking Pikipek.