Panopic Realty facilitates the sale of a 244,946 SF industrial warehouse complex in North Houston, TX - Star Banner.

Sale of 244,946 SF to Ponoptic Replication in North Hohton, TX

The Woodlands, TX October 15, 2025 – (PR.com) – Panoptic Realty Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a 244,946 square foot industrial warehouse complex located at 25275 Budde Rd., 220 Barren Springs and 221 Barren Springs in Spring, Texas.The transaction, which closed on October 1, 2025, represents the region's industrial real estate sector and indicates a significant investment in the market.

The property was sold by a private seller to a national investment group that plans a comprehensive renovation of the buildings to modernize the facilities and make them more efficient for future tenants.

Michael Blount Jr of Panoptic Realty Group represented the seller and guided the seller through the complex process, ensuring a smooth transaction.

"We are pleased to facilitate this sale, which positions the property for a new chapter of growth and revitalization this spring," said Michael Blount Jr., broker with Panoptic Realty Group."The buyer's vision to upgrade these warehouses will bring renewed value to the local community and economy."

Strategically located in a thriving industrial corridor, this complex offers significant potential for companies seeking modern warehouses in the Houston metropolitan area.

Michael Blount Jr.

