Fire and Ice: Top starters, sleepers and sleepers in fantasy football for Week 8

This fantasy football starter article aims to identify the best and worst sleepers and players of the week.

- Start Bo Nix: He has scored more than 20 fantasy points in seven of 11 career home games, and the Dallas Cowboys have allowed more than three more points per game to quarterbacks than any other team this year.

Start Jordan Love: He has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in the last four weeks and it is not good to make two turnovers against two below-average defenses.

Are you having trouble organizing your Week 8 fantasy lineup? Maybe I can help... below, you can find the top fire players (boom) in each position for Week 8. I have also included sleepers in each week, if you have a deeper replacement.

Don't miss the Fire and Ice chart at the bottom of this page, where we've listed all the Fire, Good, Slipper and Ice games for week 8 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Fire QB Start of the Week: Bo Snow (vs. DAL)

Bo Nix has averaged 25.7 points and 40 fantasy points in his last two home games.He has scored 20 or more fantasy points in seven of his 11 home games and has given up more than three points per game to Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks than any other team this year.The Cowboys have the worst pass defense in the NFL, allowing 260.3 per game.yards and the second-most passing touchdowns this season (16).With six teams bye-offs, Nix has a fantastic opportunity to crack the top five fantasy QBs this week.

Sleeper QB of the Week: Michael Penix Jr. (vs. Mia)

In three home games this season, Michael Penix has put up 19.1 fantasy points per game while averaging just 7.1 points in three road games. Penix has five touchdowns and just one interception at home compared to one touchdown and two interceptions on the road in 2025. The Miami Dolphins have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks while only coming down with one defensive interception all season long. The only quarterbacks that didn’t hit 19 fantasy points against the Dolphins this season were Bryce Young and Dillon Gabriel.

The biggest risk in starting Penix is ​​that Bijan Robinson can destroy the Dolphins on the ground and steal every touchdown.However, with six teams down, plus several more quarterback injuries at the top, Penix becomes the best option off waivers to start Week 8 when you're in a pinch.

Ice CB Start of the Week: Jordan Love (at PIT)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been an inconsistent defense and can be overpowered by opposing quarterbacks, but I wouldn't count on it for Jordan Love.He's scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks and has still performed poorly in his last two games despite playing against two below-average defenses, the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, with poor fantasy performances.He scored more than 18 points in only two of his 10 road games.After being embarrassed on national television last Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, I expect the Steelers defense to come out angry in front of their fans.

Fire Rb Start of the Week: Rico Dowdle (vs. Buf)

The Buffalo Bills have allowed the second-most yards (156.3) in the NFL this season, behind only the Miami Dolphins, while the Carolina Panthers have increased the number of touchdowns in games third in the league.When the Dolphins played in the afternoon in Week 5, Wards went for 206 yards and 32.4 fantasy points.In the game before Week 7, the Bills allowed the Atlanta Falcons for 210 yards.Saw a bit of a dip last week with Shuba Hubbard returning from injury, but he remains the more effective player in the Panthers backfield.In Week 7, Hubbard could only manage 31 yards on 5 carries, and Dowdle gained 79 yards on 17 carries.

This season, Dowdle leads the NFL with 5.6 yards per carry while the Panthers are a great team that is better when they rely on Dowdle.

Sleeper RB of the Week: Kyle Monangai (at BAL)

The Chicago Bears relied on their backfield to pick up a win over the New Orleans Saints last week despite a lackluster showing from their passing attack.In Week 7, the Bears posted season highs with 33 rushing attempts, 216 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.Rookie Kyle Monangai had a career-high 13 carries, 81 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the game, splitting snaps nearly 50/50 with teammate D'Andre Swift.

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson relied heavily on a two-headed backfield when he was an elite player with the Detroit Lions, and he appears to be slowly forming his next great backfield duo in Chicago.This week's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season, is an excellent opportunity for the Bears duo to continue to shine.

Ice Rb Start of the week: Ramunder Stevenson (vs. CLE)

No team has allowed fewer points per game than 2025. Stevens did Jahmyr Gibbs, but you are not gibbs.

Stevenson posted a career-high 88 rushing yards in Week 7, after averaging 26 rushing yards per game over the first six weeks of the season.However, Stevenson hasn't scored more than five fantasy points in back-to-back weeks this year while scoring fewer than six fantasy points in four of seven games.Will need to steal a touchdown.

Fire WR of the week: Courtland Sutton (vs. DAL)

The Dallas Cowboys are one of only two teams allowing 40 points per game to wide receivers at the wide receiver position this season (the other is the Indianapolis Colts). Sutton had his highest scoring opportunity in Week 8.

Sleeper WR Early Week: Van'Dale Robinson (on PHI)

WAN's Robinson has scored 15+ points against Implasy in each of the last two weeks and had 12 goals in last week's game.On the season, Robinson has more points per game (13.1) than Nico Collins (12.8), A.j.Chocolate (12.4) and Tetiraoa McMillan (11.9).

When he faced the Eagles in Week 6, Robinson averaged 20.4 fantasy points with six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.The Philadelphia Eagles don't have the terrible pass defense they had a year ago -- they're allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to a wide receiver in 2025.

Ice WR Week Starter: Xavier Worthy (vs. WAS)

Xavier Worthy is an average WR48 in 2025, averaging 9.3 fantasy points per game.Here are some wide receivers who scored more points than Worth this season: Trey Tucker, Alex Pierce, Khalil Shaqir, Kendrick Bourne, Keon Coleman, Troy Franklin and Rasheed Shahid.Not considered a starting option, Worthy continues to be trusted in multiple lineups each week.

Worthy has scored more than 11 fantasy points in just one game this year and has just five receptions for 55 yards in the last two games.With Patrick Mahomes spreading the ball around, including Rice, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton, there are plenty of weapons to believe Worthy is consistently involved in the offense.It's time for you to be on the bench

Fire photo earlier this week: Dalton Kincaid (on the car)

Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills quarterback Dalton Kincaid has been out for 14 days, and Allen already targeted his tight end heavily in Week 6 before his Week 7 bye. Kincaid led the Bills with 287 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns this season despite missing time. Allen had a passer rating of 306.1 when targeting Kincaid this season, the highest of any QB in the entire NFL in 2025.

Kincaid has scored at least 14 fantasy points in three of his five games this year and recorded a career-high 108 receiving yards in his final game (Week 5).He gets a great matchup this week against the Carolina Panthers, who are the sixth points-per-game fantasy tight end in 2025.Allowed for position.

NOTE: Kincaid cannot be asked to play in Week 8 (oblique).Fortunately, the Bills are playing in the early window, so you can be flexible if he ends up inactive.Dawson Knox will be a good option at tight end if Kincaid misses the game.

Sleeper of the Week: Cade Otton (at NO)

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on injured reserve for a few weeks, Cade Otton has found success receiving in the passing game. Otton has scored touchdowns in two of the last three games and will have another chance to do it in Week 8.

Ice TE Start of the Week: Pat Freiermuth (vs. GB)

If Pat Freiermuth hasn't played for the Cincinnati Bengals, he probably shouldn't be in your Fantasy lineup.Freiermuth had a monster game last weekend against the Bengals, but has scored six or fewer points in each of the other five games this season.Over the past three seasons, Freiermuth has scored an astounding 14 points in just five games, and four of those five games were against the Bengals.In non-Bengals matchups, Freiermuth has scored under 10 points in an astounding 23 of 29 games since the start of the 2023 season.

Fantasy football games of fire and ice

Here, I classify all the dream players related to five different buckets: (1) brand starter (best starter week);(2) elbow (good start);(3) Dangerous player with us (sleeper);(4) Ice start (prediction of poor performance by good player);(5) stop (must sit).

NOTE: If a player/defense is not listed, I don't have strong feelings about them for Week 8. I'm focused on the players/defenses I feel most strongly about.

- QB: Patrick Mahomes, a Josh Allen, Jalen Allen, Lama Jackson, Bo Nix, Baker Meyilfield, Dak Consettott

– BR: Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, James Cooks, Rico Dowdle, J.K.דובינס

- WR: Ja'Mr Chase, Emeka Eg open, Cedeee Lamb, Rashee Rice, Courtland Sutton

- TE: Tyler Warren, Jake Ferguson, Tucker Craft, Dalton Kincaid

- Dev: Cots, Pattoids, Falcons, leaders

Thumbs up 👍

- QB: Derek Meyer, Jackson Dart, Daniel Jones, Caleb Williams

– PO: Javonte Williams, Quinshon Judkins, De’Von Achane, Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo, Derrick Henry, D’Andre Swift, Rachaad White, Breece Hall, Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown

- WR: Drake London, A.j.Brown, DK MetCalf, Chris Ola, George Pigens, Rome Odunse, Mikhail Pittman, Michael Pittman, Theatloa McMillan, Jalen Mahabbat, Zaylen Diggs

- THE: George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert

- DEF: Bills, Broncos, Buccaneers

- QB: Aaron Rodgers, Michael Penix Jr., Justin Fields/Tyrod Taylor, Joe Flacco

-R: A Divid, I will get Tou, Los, Tore, An Assemse, Tore.

- WR: Terry McLaurin, Wandell Robinson, Romeo Dobbs, Kendrick Bourne, Troy Franklin, Rasheed Shahid, Alex Pearce, Marvin Mims, Keshon Boot.

- TE: Cade Otten, Evan Engram, Kyle Pitts, Hunter Henry, Zach Ertz, Harold Fannin Jr., Colston Loveland, Mason Taylor

- Def: 49ers, litho, tsa Texans, Jets, Bengals, Giants

- QB: Jordan Love, Mac Jones

- RB: Lamond Stevenson, Jakoli Krosky-Merritt, Tony Pollard

- WR: Debo Samuel, Xavier Worthy, DJ Moore, Jerry Judy, Matthew Golden.

- TE: Marketway, Pat Freiermuth, Dalton Schultz, Theo Johnson

- DEF: Browns, Eagles, Ravens, Steelers, Packers

- QB: C.J. Stroud, Geno Smith, Dillon Gabriel, Marcus Mariota

- RB: Woody Marks, Nick Chubb, Trevon Henderson, Tyrone Tracy Jr., TyJ Spears, Kareem Hunt

- WR: Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joan Jennings, Xavier Legett, Calvin Redley

- TE: Noah Fant, Juwan Johnson

- Def: Chiefs, Bears (as Lamar Jackson speel), Saints