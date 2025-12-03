NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: Chiefs' collapse caps unexpected season - CBS Sports

Kansas City isn't the only Super Bowl contender to finish outside the top 10.

NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: The Chiefs' fall adds another twist to an unpredictable season

Kansas City isn't the only Super Bowl contender outside the top 10.

We know it's been a strange NFL season, but the reality is that the Kansas City Chiefs could miss the playoffs.

Unless the seniors win — which Patrick Mahomes said he had to do Thursday after he died on the final Day of Days — he'll miss the kill.

That's the streak for a team that has played in the AFC every year since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, winning all three in the span.

The AFC wild-card race is 6-6 with the top five teams trailing, three of which are coming off losses.That means they won't make the playoffs even if they go undefeated the rest of the way.

The playoffs without Mahomes?

Talk about weird.

The captain was injured as he was ready to go for the last five games.They played the Cowboys game without a guard, Smith, and Javan Taylor with Judge Se Sean (who had a series of hand injuries).

There were some principles at work, but they will be among the possible discoveries if you turn to games with this group.It doesn't look like it's going to happen.

The Bosses are down to No. 16 in my power rankings this week, which is surprising to see after placing them in the top 10 for the past eight years — and often in the top five.

Another team that still needs some work is the Detroit Lions.Many picked them as a Super Bowl team before the season, and after last Thursday's loss to the Marauders, they are now 7-5.They dropped to 15th in my rankings this week.

How many people picked the Chiefs-Lions Super Bowl for the season?

Now we have the Eagles coming off a game, the Rams losing at Carolina, and the Jaguars in first place in the AFC South.

what is hell

A weird season is getting weirder by the week, but the Chiefs missing the playoffs would be the weirdest.

RK |Team |JG |RCRD ||

|1 |

|They just have to keep winning.They have a bye after a 10-game winning streak.Up after the bye: Buffalo Bills.They are spinning.|1 |11-2-0 |

| 2 |

|It wasn't pretty in Washington, but good teams find a way.They just keep winning close games.|1 |10-2-0 |

|3 |

|The Panthers losing on the road doesn't look good.Matthew Stafford turned it over three times, which can't happen no matter who you play.|2 |9-3-0 |

|4 |

|The defense carries a rookie quarterback on Sunday, but that's what they have to do.That unit would prefer him deep in the running back.|- |93-0 |

|5 |

|Jordan loved lions and let them breathe for four days.So they should be played in every direction.|2 |8-3-1 |

| 6 |

|They entered Philadelphia and defeated the Eagles.It was brutal the way they ran the ball.They have a big matchup with the Packers this week.|4 |9-3-0 |

|7 |

|They won a Super Bowl by dominating both lines.This year it is not nearly as good.What happened to the defense against the Bears?|2 |8-4-0 |

| 8 |

|They lead the AFC Sorth.Who saw this coming?They have a big one this week with the Colts.|5 |8-4-0 |

| 9 |

|Kyle Shanahan for Coach of the Year.This injury-plagued team is 9-4 and has a bye.Awesome|5 |9-4-0 |

|10 |

|They found a way to win another close one against the Cardinals.Give Baker Mayfield credit for coming through with a shoulder injury.They have big games against Carolina.|5 |7-5-0 |

|11 |

|The defense brought this team back to the second chance competition.They head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday night in what is essentially a second-chance game.|5 |7-5-0 |

|12 |

|They forced the Steelers defense once in Sunday's win. That, along with an improved run defense, is reason for hope heading into the next game.|3 |8-4-0 |8-4-0

|13 |

|Beating two Super Bowl teams from last season in consecutive weeks is an awesome sight.This offense is strong and could get them to the playoffs.|4|6-5-1 |

|14 |

|They lost three of four games in first place.They have an important road game on Sunday in Jacksonville.|8 |8-4-0 |

| 15 |

|They wouldn't be in the playoffs now, that's hard to believe.They just haven't looked good all season.They have a big fight against the Cowboys this week.|7 |7-5-0 |

| 16 |

|It's hard to believe that this morning is the end of the stage.

| 17 |

|Their division title streak ended there. We saw that the team that lost to the Bengals couldn't win the Super Bowl. They have to get better.|5 |6-6-0 |6-6-0

| 18 |

|They came out and beat a bad Raiders team.Now comes the Eagles, with Justin Herbert's hand injury a major concern.|-- |8-4-0 |

-19 |

|THEY BEAT THE RAM BY REFLECTING STAFFORD AND PLAYING INTO TAMPA BAY IN THEIR DIVISION.|1 |

|20 |

|The offense wasn't great and the defense was abused by the Bills running game.But they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.They have a big game in Baltimore this week.|1 |6-6-0 |

|21 |

|Joe Burrow lights up the Ravens, and the defense is big.At 4-8, they're not done yet.Now we know why he wants to play so badly.|6 |4-8-0 |

|22 |

|Dolphins are not dead yet.They made it interesting against the Saints, but have won four of their last five.|-- |5-7-0 |

|23 |

|QB is a terrible thing.It's not enough to win again.This is the time of Gerdrudis.|2 |4-8-0 |

|24 |

|Is Jonathan Gannon out?They have some decisions to make after the season.|1 |3-9-0 |

|25 |

|They took on the Broncos, but it didn't matter.From the NFC Championship game to now?It's been a bad year.|-- |3-9-0 |

|26 |

|They won three of five games, showing some fight.That's good news for Aaron Glenn in his first season.The bad news is that they have a long way to go.|5 |3-9-0 |

| 27 |

|A loss to the Jets ends any chance of being a playoff team.They are done.|3 |4-8-0 |

|28 |

|This is raw talent, a surprise of the season.So much for having a battle ahead.||2-1org--1org -

| 29 |

|Rule:|1 |3-9-0 |:

|30 |

|Is Pete Carroll safe?I don't think so.This team is mixed.|1 |2-10-0 |

|31 |

|They are playing with Amimi, which is a good sign.Tyler's suits are sometimes inviting.|1 |2-10-0 |

| ۳۲ |

| The #1 picks are in focus. They're not good. Very bad.|-- |1-11-0 |