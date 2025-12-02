Netflix will only support Google Cast on older devices without a remote.

Have you been trying to stream Stranger Things from your phone, only to find that your TV isn't cooperating?It's not TV - it's Netflix's fault, and on purpose.The streaming app recently updated its Google Cast support to disable the feature in most situations.You'll have to pay for one of the company's more expensive plans, and even then, Netflix will only stream to older TVs and streaming dongles.

Google's system started appearing in apps shortly after the original Chromecast launched in 2013.Since then, Netflix users and shelters have been able to launch streams of videos and educational boxes from their mobile phones.

Today, Google has gone beyond the free Concalcast experience and many TVs have their own Netflix apps.Netflix itself is allergic to anything that allows people to share passwords or store them in new places. Change in 2019 In 2019

The company's support page (spotted by Android Authority) now clarifies that casting is only supported under limited circumstances.First, you'll need to pay for one of the ad-free service plans, which start at $18 per month.Those on the $8 ad-supported plan will not be eligible for rollover.

However, the solution only appears for devices without any distance, like the previous people of the design of Google chomecast, and some old televisions built. For example, everyone still asks someone with Google Chacome 38 to be able to cast videos on Netflix, but those who have appomecast 2020 dongle and full appome Os) will use Android TV.Basically, anything running Android / Google TV or a smart TV with the full apptflix app will force you to log in before you can watch anything.