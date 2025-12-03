Mariah Carey will perform at Dick Clark's New Year's Eve

Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan and Post Malone were among the cast of Dick Clark's New Year's Eve Rockin' Eve.

Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan agus Post Malone

KPop Demon Hunters EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, 50 Cent, BigXthaPlug, Leon Thomas, Jess Glynne, Chance the Rapper, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic and more are scheduled to appear on the TV show. Soon, DJ Cassidy will join the festivities with his "Pass the Mic Live!"alongside Busta Rhymes, T.I.and Wyclef Jean and another Times Square star will perform before midnight, details to be announced soon.

This year marked the longest and biggest poetic run in the show's history, with an additional hour-and-a-half schedule extending the party until 4am.IHEART Media will edit the show on 150 radio stations during the third year.

Wanted up

We killed areeta was ordered to war "Deck Clark New Year's Eve. The beginning of the group will fight in the first season of this area from Chicago, while Rob Gronkowski will return next to Julianne Sky. This year's telecast begins on December 31 at 8:00 pm Eastern time and the next day on Hulu. The night begins in Las New York and Ri Puerto.

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026" is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

Check out the full list of artists below:

4 stomach

rapper opportunity

Pass the live mic to DJ Cassidy!With Busta Rhymes, T.I.& Wyclef Jean

Don't have asthma

I-Ke-KPUs Hunters KPURS: I-vosiness of the silver / x - x - ija, i-udren, i-ethren, icons of the same-response.

Little big city

Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line

New kids on the block!

All-American news