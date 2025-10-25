Kim Kardashian's 'small aneurysm' health scare explained: Symptoms, diagnosis and more

How dangerous is the ticking time bomb on Kim Kardashian's head?Here's everything you need to know about the life-threatening aneurysm doctors recently discovered in his brain.

What Does Kim Kardashian Have a 'Small Aneurysm' Mean - Is It Bad?

Years of drama have finally killed Kim Kardashian.

During Thursday's Season 7 premiere of "The Kardashians," the 45-year-old reality star revealed that doctors discovered a "small aneurysm" in her brain during a recent MRI.

The diagnosis, Kim's kim: "What is the matter who is doing?"Dorstors "the sadness" can complain.

And that was enough for Kim.The mother of four - North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West - suggested her tumultuous divorce and years of co-parenting with the "Donda" rapper may be to blame.

"I'm more stressed because I have to protect my kids," Kim said later in the episode."Everyone around me can control [FRAMA], but I want to protect my children."

Now fans ask: How dangerous is the bomb on top of Kim?What to know about the diagnosis of the life -threatening star.

What is a mental ocean?

The brain is a weak point in the body or one that holds the brain and fills with blood, creating a silent attack that breaks without warning.

In the United States, approximately 6.8 million Americans, or about 1 in 50 people, have a brain aneurysm.But most people have no idea that a brain aneurysm ruptures or is discovered on a medical scan for another condition.

What are the symptoms?

Most of the oris brain is small, it does not cause any problems.But according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, when plaques are destroyed — like nerves and eyes — people can recognize warning signs.

These are above one eye or behind one eye or behind, from one eye, from the night, arrogance, one side of the face, and seizure cases.

For most people, the first sign of a brain aneurysm is when it ruptures.That's when symptoms hit harder and faster, often because of:

- The worst headache of your life - or sudden "disorientation"

- Stiff neck

- Nausea and vomiting

- Confusion or drowsiness

- Blurred or double vision

- Notification and light

- Dizziness

- Problems with balance or coordination

Are brain aneurysms fatal?

Most brain aneurysms are not serious.But if the bulge grows and the blood vessel wall becomes too thin, it can burst, causing bleeding in the brain, also called a hemorrhagic stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A ruptured aneurysm is considered a medical emergency that can quickly become fatal.About half of all ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal, with most deaths caused by massive brain injury due to the initial bleed.

According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, of those who survive, about two-thirds have permanent brain damage or neurological problems.

In the United States, approximately 30,000 people suffer from a ruptured aortic aneurysm every year - that's every 18 minutes.

Worldwide, brain aneurysms kill nearly 500,000 people each year, half of whom are under the age of 50.

Who is at risk

Brain aneurysms occur when the walls of the arteries in the brain become thin and weak.Some people are born with them, while others develop them over time due to various risk factors.

Inherited conditions such as fibromuscular dysplasia, vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and malformations of the arteries can increase your chances.Having parents or siblings with a history of anemia also increases the risk.

Lifestyle factors also play a role.Smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, drug use, high blood pressure and previous head injuries can increase the risk.

In general, aneurysms are more common in women and primarily affect adults between the ages of 30 and 60.

Can stress cause stroke?

Not entirely. However, over time, chronic stress can increase blood pressure and damage blood vessels, and both factors can promote the formation of aneurysms.

Stress can also cause sudden spikes in blood pressure, which can cause ruptures in existing arteries.

How is a brain aneurysm treated?

Not everyone needs treatment.

For small aneurysms that do not have symptomsDoctors often recommend regular checkups to keep an eye out for any possibilities.They will also encourage patients to stop smoking and control their blood pressure.

However, a leaking or ruptured aneurysm is considered a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery.

A common procedure is clipping—doctors remove a piece of the aneurysm and pull back the blood vessel feeding the aneurysm to stop the blood flow.

A less surprising option is a smaller option, it is a therapeutic treatment that is covered between the blood vessels to prevent small strokes or to drink in air fuel and break.