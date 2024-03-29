SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites from California Tonight: Watch Live Coverage

SpaceX is gearing up to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit, and for those in Southern California, the liftoff will be a sight to see. The launch is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 28, during a 4-hour window starting at 7:30 p.m. The event will be happening at Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, California.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying a total of 22 Starlink satellites, which will be launched toward low-Earth orbit. Once in orbit, the satellites will be deployed approximately 62 minutes after liftoff. This upcoming launch will mark the 15th flight for the first stage booster attached to the rocket, which has a successful track record of separating and landing on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

This mission will also be significant as it will be the 30th Falcon 9 flight in 2024 and the 20th dedicated to expanding the Starlink megaconstellation. Viewers who are unable to witness the launch in person can tune in to watch it live on SpaceX’s official X account. The coverage is set to begin 5 minutes before the liftoff window opens, allowing enthusiasts to witness the event from the comfort of their homes.

With space exploration and satellite technology rapidly advancing, SpaceX’s continued efforts to build out the Starlink network are an exciting development for the future of internet connectivity. Stay tuned for updates on the successful deployment of the Starlink satellites into orbit following the upcoming launch.