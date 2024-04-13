Press Stories: Delta 4 Heavy finale, Starliner preparations, and ExoMars gets new contract

The Delta family of rockets, which has been a prominent player in the space industry for over six decades, is preparing to end its legacy. This news comes as a new spacecraft from a well-established space company gears up for its astronaut debut.

In another exciting development, millions of people around the world are still buzzing from the total solar eclipse that occurred on Monday. The rare astronomical event was a sight to behold and left many in awe of the wonders of the universe.

Meanwhile, a new military weather satellite is getting ready to enter service, bringing advanced technology to help monitor and predict weather patterns around the globe.

For those looking to stay updated on the latest space news, the Press Site live show will be airing at 4 p.m. EDT on the Spaceflight Now YouTube channel. The show will feature guests Elizabeth Howell from Space.com and Bill Harwood from CBS News, who will discuss a range of topics including the recent transportation adventure to watch the solar eclipse and satellite views of the eclipse.

Don’t miss out on these exciting updates in the world of space exploration by tuning in to the live show and staying connected with Press Stories.