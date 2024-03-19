Was the Red Planets wet epoch shorter than expected?

New Research Suggests Mars Gullies Formed by Carbon Dioxide Ice, Not Water

A groundbreaking study conducted by planetary researcher Lonneke Roelofs from Utrecht University has challenged the long-held belief that gullies on Mars were formed by flowing water. Instead, Roelofs’ research suggests that these gullies may have been created by explosively evaporating carbon dioxide ice.

The study, which was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, utilized a specialized lab equipment known as the Mars Chamber to simulate the extreme conditions on the Red Planet. Through this simulation, researchers observed the sublimation of carbon dioxide ice leading to the formation of debris flows similar to those driven by water on Earth.

This discovery has significant implications for the search for life on Mars. While liquid water is considered essential for the existence of living organisms, the presence of carbon dioxide ice instead of water in the formation of gullies means that the odds of life existing on Mars may be lower than previously thought.

These findings may also have a profound impact on future studies and missions exploring the Red Planet. The research challenges traditional beliefs about Mars’ geological processes and highlights the need for further investigation into the planet’s history and potential for life.

Overall, Roelofs’ research has opened up new avenues for exploring Mars and understanding its unique landscapes. The study sheds light on the complex geological processes at play on the Red Planet and underscores the importance of continued research and exploration efforts in our quest to unlock the mysteries of Mars.