Where to Get Solar Eclipse Glasses for the 2024 Event and More to Know

Astronomers and experts are stressing the importance of using specialized eyewear to view the upcoming Great American Eclipse set to take place in April. Regular sunglasses made of cheap materials are not sufficient to protect retinas from damage caused by the sun’s powerful rays during an eclipse.

Solar eclipse glasses, which are held to an international safety standard and block nearly all visible, infrared, and ultraviolet light, are readily available from various vendors online. NASA is advising observers to plan ahead and ensure they have safe equipment for solar viewing.

Many places such as libraries, schools, and public agencies are providing proper eyewear for free to ensure the public can view the eclipse safely. Online retailers like Amazon and specialized eclipse websites are also selling solar eclipse glasses. However, buyers are urged to ensure they purchase glasses from approved vendors listed by the American Astronomical Society.

In addition to using solar eclipse glasses, creating a pinhole projector is another safe method to view the eclipse. Telescopes and binoculars can also be used to project a magnified image of the sun onto a piece of paper. For group viewing, handmade sun funnels and specialized devices like Sunspotters and Solarscopes can be used.

