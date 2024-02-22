Home Science European Satellite Returns to Earth after 29 Years

European Satellite Returns to Earth after 29 Years

Feb 22, 2024 0 Comments

After nearly three decades in orbit, the European Space Agency’s ERS-2 satellite has reentered Earth’s atmosphere. Launched in 1995 for an Earth observation mission, the satellite’s altitude had been declining steadily since its retirement in 2011.

As the satellite reached a critical altitude, it broke into pieces and debris fell into the North Pacific Ocean. This controlled reentry was deliberately planned to avoid adding to the growing issue of space junk orbiting Earth.

Most of the satellite burned up upon reentry, with no chance of the debris causing harm to humans. The ERS-2 satellite had been instrumental in collecting data on climate change, polar ice, sea levels, and natural disasters during its long mission.

This event serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible space debris management and the need for continued efforts to monitor and maintain the sustainability of Earth’s orbit.

See also  What is the SpaceX Crew Dragon?

You May Also Like

Black hole consuming a sun daily could be the brightest object in the universe

NASA unveils plans for the end of the world

NASA Looking for Participants for Second Year-Long Mars Mission Simulatio

NASAs spacecraft returned double the amount of asteroid rubble – Press Stories

NASA is seeking volunteers for yearlong simulated Mars missio

Exploring NASAs Success With Asteroid Bennu

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *