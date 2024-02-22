European Satellite Returns to Earth after 29 Years

After nearly three decades in orbit, the European Space Agency’s ERS-2 satellite has reentered Earth’s atmosphere. Launched in 1995 for an Earth observation mission, the satellite’s altitude had been declining steadily since its retirement in 2011.

As the satellite reached a critical altitude, it broke into pieces and debris fell into the North Pacific Ocean. This controlled reentry was deliberately planned to avoid adding to the growing issue of space junk orbiting Earth.

Most of the satellite burned up upon reentry, with no chance of the debris causing harm to humans. The ERS-2 satellite had been instrumental in collecting data on climate change, polar ice, sea levels, and natural disasters during its long mission.

This event serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible space debris management and the need for continued efforts to monitor and maintain the sustainability of Earth’s orbit.