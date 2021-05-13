Degree in psychology; What are the criteria for university admission? | Psychology | Ask the expert

Plus one reads for humanity. I want to study psychology for my degree. Is there a problem with not taking science at the upper secondary level ?. How are colleges and admissions in Kerala? What are the specialties of this area? –Anita, Trivandrum

PsyYou do not have to have studied science at Plus Two level to enter the BSc program in college. 2020 University of Kerala UG According to the prospectus, those who have passed the Higher Secondary / Plus Two / equivalent examination will be eligible for B.Sc. You can apply to join a psychology program. Those who are educated in any stream can apply. However, when preparing the ranking list for admission, weightage is given to those who have studied Psychology, Biology and Mathematics at Plus Two level.

Those who study psychology at the plus two level will get 15% higher marks in psychology with their plus two marks. Those who have not studied psychology, if they have studied mathematics or biology, will get a high mark of 10 per cent of the marks obtained (10 per cent of the higher marks if they have studied both). If all three of these are not read, the total marks in the overhead will be considered for ranking. You do not need to have studied Science Plus Two to join this course at other universities.

Although science is not required at the plus two level to enroll in a degree program in psychology, some subjects in the science field may be required as part of the course. B.Sc. from the University of Kerala. For those who take psychology, a complementary object would be statistics. The second complementary subject is Zoology / Psychology / Physiology depending on the college.

See if you can understand the syllabus of these lessons and read it. You can check the prospectus available on the admission websites of various universities to know the colleges with the course and the subjects to be studied as part of the course.

Some specialized areas of psychology: clinical psychology, applied psychology, educational psychology, industrial psychology, social psychology, abnormal psychology, behavioral psychology, organizational psychology, forensic psychology, counseling

