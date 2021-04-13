Now the “Doomsday Glacier” is melting – with dramatic consequences: – It’s simple physics

The Dwights Glacier, sometimes referred to as the “Doomsday Glacier” or “Doomsday Glacier”, is unusually wide and very large in Antarctica.

Over the years, researchers have measured the size of the glacier and can predict when and how the world’s oceans will be affected by massive melting.

– Something similar has never been noticed before

– A few years before it relaxed. Calculating the amount of heat added per second is simple physics. After that, scientists will not be able to predict exactly what will happen. Something similar has not been noticed before , Explains Anna Wohlin, says Anna Wahlin, professor of marine geography Reveal.

The Dwights Glacier is an unusually wide and large glacier that flows into the Gulf of Pine Island, part of the Amundsen Sea, east of Murphy Mountain on the Walkreen Beach of Mary Byrd Land.

– There is snow with a thickness of several hundred meters

What is happening in this part of the planet could be of immense importance to other parts of the world. There is little doubt that the glacier is going to melt, but would be more interested in gaining more knowledge about the melting speed.

Researchers are now trying to find out. According to a scientific publication on Scientific advances Scientists have recently used advanced submarines to indicate how far the glacier’s warming has come.

– We were the first people to be able to make measurements under the Dwights glacier. There is ice several hundred meters thick, so accessing the water under the ice is challenging, The Swedish news agency D.T.

Signs that melting is accelerating

Previously, satellite data documented that the Dwights glacier was always melting rapidly. According to NASA, the amount of water in the glacier is enough to raise global sea level by at least half a meter.

If this happens, it will be of great importance to settle in low-lying areas near the coast around the world. At the same time, millions of people will have to find another place to live.

Researchers who now share their latest updated knowledge can tell you that the map of ocean currents going under the glacier has given signs of accelerating melting.

– Very surprising

These measurements can provide researchers with answers to how strong and warm ocean currents are, as well as salt and oxygen levels, and knowledge of current climate change.

– The most surprising thing is that the heat currents come from the east, through a deep canal which was previously considered blocked, Professor Anna Wahlin points out.

At the same time, there are reports that the Pine Island glacier in western Antarctica may soon cross several points, leading to rapid and irreversible growth, which could have significant consequences for the world’s oceans, he writes. sciencedaily.com.

98 percent covered with thick snow



Antarctica consists of sea and land. An area of ​​about 14.2 million square kilometers is 98 percent covered by thick snow. The largest inland ice moves towards the ocean at a speed of 300 meters per year.

Antarctica is the coldest, windiest and driest continent on Earth, and contains 90 percent of the planet’s ice. The Southern Ocean is biologically rich, with only a handful of plants and animals found on the continental landscape and freshwater environment. Large Norwegian Encyclopedia.

Researcher: – The sea may be up to seven meters high

Global warming is expected across Antarctica. These changes will affect the physical and biological environment in Antarctica and will significantly change the character of the continent in the long run.

– If it melts across western Antarctica, the sea could rise to seven meters, and even in Norway. When ice melts in Antarctica, it affects us more than melting ice in Greenland due to changes in gravity. , Said Einstein Johnson, former director of the Bizerness Center Doppler Last summer. UN He has also been the editor-in-chief of two key reports of the Climate Commission.

