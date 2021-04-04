Hubble presents a detailed picture of a supernova afterglow

NASA has released a new image of the Veil Nebula, located 2,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.

The US space agency (NASA) has released an attractive new image of the Weil Nebula Telescope Spatial Hubble.

NASA and ESA release an amazing updated photo of the "Weil Nebula" taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, capturing gas emissions from the remnants of a supernova that formed about 8,000 years ago

The nebula is located 2,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. The researchers explain that they used new image processing methods provided by Hubble to highlight the smallest details of matter, including ionized oxygen wires (in blue), ionized hydrogen and nitrogen and ionized (in red).

Weil arose from the nebula The eruption of a supernova 20 times larger than our Sun, which arose almost 10,000 years ago. This brightly colored cloud covers about 110 light years.

Hubble first photographed the nebula in 1997. Since then, the space telescope has been modernized, making it possible not only to obtain more details but also to compare the evolution of the nebula.

Last February, Hubble destroyed two rare baptismal events Ingredients from Herbic-Harrow (HH), More than 1,400 light years from Earth:

These are small nebulae associated with some young stars, and the material emitted by these new stars collides with the surrounding clouds of gas and dust, at speeds of several hundred kilometers per second.