135 cases of mutated virus detected in Norway – VG

From the lab: This image came from the laboratory of the University of Oslo Hospital, which will soon examine more than 500 virus samples per week in search of the mutated virus. Photo: Odin Jagger, VG

The number of cases detected is 53 more than in the previous update. The virus has been detected in seven different districts.

The virus, which has been in the UK since the 50th week before Christmas, has been detected in Norway.

But since Christmas, the number of weekly proven cases has increased. In week 1, 37 cases were detected, in week 2, 24 cases were detected, and in week 3, i.e. last week, 26 cases were detected.

A total of 135 cases have now been registered, according to the FHI.

As of January 26, 1147 virus samples from December and January have been analyzed. 5.2 percent of all positive virus samples were analyzed (analyzed to detect viral mutants, Journal.on) in January.

NIPH has set a new goal of ranking 10 percent of all positive samples. The team will reach the goal, with the Oslo University Hospital laboratory analyzing 500 samples per week.

Two known eruptions

The first outbreak of the virus was reported in Norway only on Friday:

It is in the Northre follow, and so far there are 69 proven cases. A total of 80 cases of the virus have been detected in Vigan.

It is housed in the Smestod Nursing Home in Oslo Seven cases were found The virus is mutant, but the nursing home agency here does not believe the virus has spread to other sectors. The municipality finds a connection between the victim employee and the ongoing explosion in Nordre follow. A total of 26 cases have been identified in Oslo.

Cases of the British virus have also been reported in Westland (11), Actor (4), Rockland (9), Westfold and Telemark (4) and Inland (1).