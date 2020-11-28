Earth moves 2,000 light-years closer to supermassive black hole & faster than previously thought – astronomers – RT World News

Like 2020 ‘unprecedented’, Earth actually knew that Sagittarius A * was 2,000 light-years closer to the supermassive black hole, which is at the center of the Milky Way galaxy than previously thought.

On top of that, so is our solar system Injury Through space at a speed of seven kilometers per second than scientists had calculated.

Star Revelations Thanks for the new and improved map of the Milky Way, Published Based on observations collected from the Japanese Astronomical Observatory this week and over the past 15 years, along with other recent data.





Even on Rt.com

Newly discovered MAGNETAR signal changes understanding of mysterious deep space radio explosions







A light year is equivalent to 9.5 trillion kilometers, so while initially the end may seem close, scientists have insisted that there is really no reason for Sagittarius A * to warn of Earth’s reuse.

Instead of predicting impending doom, new modeling allows scientists to pinpoint the location of the Earth within the galaxy with greater accuracy.

Our newly planned Milky Way is the result of telescopic research across Japan, which produces the radio astronomical project ‘Vera’. Founded in 2000, VERA is a study of VLBI (longest baseline interferometry) radio astrometry.

The project uses ‘interferometry’ technology to connect data from multiple telescopes across Japan, and generates a super sharp resolution of 10 microseconds – in other words, enough attention to locate a coin on the moon’s surface.

The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan on Thursday held a meeting with its own astronomers and other teams “Status and Velocity Map” They were used to calculate the center of the galaxy.





Even on Rt.com

China launches robotic mission to bring lunar rocks to Earth for the first time in 40 years







The galaxy is 25,800 light-years from Earth – about 2,000 light-years closer than the International Astronomical Union’s official distance of 27,700 light-years, which settled in 1985.

As 2020 continues to move at a faster speed, the new map finds astronomers that the Earth is actually orbiting the center of the Milky Way at 227 km / h, which is faster than the official speed of 220 km / s.

Using telescopic data from Japan, South Korea and China, Vera’s researchers are now trying to create detailed maps of the area near the central supermassive black hole.

Do you like this story? Share with a friend!