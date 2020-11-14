You can see every planet in our solar system this week

This week, there will be some scenes that are not so familiar in the sky: the seven planets are visible at different points during the day

Venus and Mercury are bright enough to see in the morning, while Mars, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn are easy to see at night.

Earth Sky has released a guide to seeing all of these planets along with Uranus Website

Joe Guzman, an astronomer and educator at After School Matters in Chicago, has already told his students about this week’s celestial event.