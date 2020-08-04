IN Shots: The Sturgeon Moon above Dorset

IF you experienced your eyes to the skies last night time you may well have noticed a instead bewitching sight.

Photograph by Paul Cobb

This month’s total moon, recognized as the Sturgeon Moon, put on rather an outstanding clearly show over Dorset as it reached its peak.

Image by Julia Rosser

Image by Salli Larby

Echo Digicam Club members captured it in all its glory from a variety of areas throughout the county.

Picture by Peter John Corbin‎

Picture by Laura Salafia‎

According to The Aged Farmer’s Almanac: “August’s whole Moon was historically known as the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain have been most commonly caught through this aspect of summer.

Photograph by Lisa Hardisty‎

“Other names for this Entire Moon include Full Eco-friendly Corn Moon, signaling that the corn was practically ready for harvest, Wheat Slash Moon, Moon When All Matters Ripen, and Blueberry Moon.”

Picture by Madeleine Hills‎

The future whole Moon, September’s Whole Corn Moon, will come about on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Photo by Viola Wojcik‎

