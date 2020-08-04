IN Shots: The Sturgeon Moon above Dorset

IF you experienced your eyes to the skies last night time you may well have noticed a instead bewitching sight.

Photograph by Paul Cobb

This month’s total moon, recognized as the Sturgeon Moon, put on rather an outstanding clearly show over Dorset as it reached its peak.

Image by Julia Rosser

Image by Salli Larby 

Echo Digicam Club members captured it in all its glory from a variety of areas throughout the county.

Picture by Peter John Corbin‎

Picture by Laura Salafia‎

Did you get a photo of the Sturgeon Moon? share your pictures with us