"He was everything to us," James Mann's family said after his tragic death in January

A healthy 21-year-old man's symptoms denied dizziness.A few months later, he died of a brain tumor.

"He was our everything," James Mann's family said after his tragic death in January

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James Mann, 21, from England, was told he was likely to be suffering from dizziness, malaise and 'unbalance' after seeing doctors

He was ultimately diagnosed with a "rare and aggressive" brain tumor in November 2025 and died three months later.

"It was what we had," his family said on a fundraising page that raised money to fund important research.

A 21-year-old man in the UK suffered a serious illness and died three months later after his doctors reported symptoms of vertigo.

James Mann was diagnosed with a "rare and aggressive" brain tumor in November 2025, his family revealed on a JustGiving fundraising page.After that he underwent five brain surgeries and died on January 30 this year.

Jamesin's family said their "world fell apart" after learning of the diagnosis, according to the fundraiser.

They wrote: "He was extraordinary, a fantastic rugby player, golfer, all-round sports fan, personal trainer and police officer. He was an adored little brother, a treasured son, a loyal friend, a treasured nephew. He was our everything."

According to the Daily Mail, James first mentioned feeling "out of balance" after returning home from a holiday in Greece last June.She waited two days to see a doctor, thinking her ears might not have straightened after the return flight, the source said.

In the months that followed, James, from Bedfordshire, England, visited his GP several times as his symptoms worsened, including severe dizziness, nausea and vomiting, according to the Manchester Evening News.However, her symptoms were dismissed as spinal or intraocular crystal migration.

According to UK newspaper The Mirror, James' mother, Diane, pushed for an emergency MRI scan in October after being told a mass had been discovered in her son's brain in November.

Diana said: “The symptoms are the same;he has a head injury and is trying to walk without touching the wall or the furniture to balance himself,” writes the Daily Mail.

"He also had to stop driving. He was a busy, excited 21-year-old who loved his job and was living his best life, so he was very disappointed," he added."None of us could understand how someone who was the epitome of health, a trained personal trainer, loved his sport and the epitome of strength could suddenly be like this."

"It seemed a little crazy that nothing could be done about something so weak for him, out of thin air," Dianne continued, according to the paper.

Doctors managed to remove 70 percent of the tumor;However, his brain malfunctioned and he contracted an infection, and went back to recovery, the Daily Mail reported.

James underwent a procedure in the first week of December to have a shunt inserted after surgery to repair a wound in his head, the paper said.But, he was placed in a medically induced coma for five days after suffering a seizure.

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After being sent home that month, James' family were told that 70 percent of the tumor that had been removed had returned, the Daily Mail reported, citing Dianne.

"Within three and a half to four weeks, [the tumor] was fully grown and it looked like it had [traveled] to other parts of the brain," he said, according to the agency."That's when they gave him a few weeks to three months to live."

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"There was no warning, no time to prepare, no immersion in the reality of what was to come. From that moment, everything went terribly fast," James' family wrote in the JustGiving fundraiser for his review in mid-November.

They said James survived multiple surgeries with "courage, determination and quiet strength that defined him". But the truth we were forced to face is that courage alone is not enough to offer an effective option when there is none left.

James' family have been raising money for Brain Tumor Charity UK following his death.

"He didn't have a chance, and that hurts the most because he should have," they wrote on the fundraiser.

"There should be something out there to give James hope. A cure. A clinical trial. A breakthrough. Something. But there isn't. Not for this type of [tumor]. Not in time. Not at all," the family added.

"Additional funding for research could save lives," the family said in a statement."James should still be alive."

They continued: "We are raising money in James' name for the Brain Tumor Charity to fund vital research and clinical trials into aggressive brain tumors so that one day families facing this nightmare will have real options, real hope and real opportunities."

The message adds: "Every donation, regardless of the amount, is a step into the future so that another young life is not cruelly cut short and a child is not stolen from another family."

"On behalf of James, please support us and give as much as you can. Please help us prevent James' story from becoming someone else's," James' family concluded."If only love could have saved James, he would have lived forever."

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