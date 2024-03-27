Jenn Tran becomes the first Asian American Bachelorette – Press Stories

Jenn Tran Makes History as First Asian American “Bachelorette”

During the finale of ABC’s hit show “The Bachelor,” viewers were shocked and thrilled to learn that Jenn Tran had been named the next “Bachelorette.” The 26-year-old will make history as the first Asian American woman to star in the popular dating reality show.

Tran, who was eliminated in episode seven of “The Bachelor,” left a lasting impression on fans with her grace and authenticity. During a one-on-one date, she opened up about her family life, sharing the sacrifices her Vietnamese immigrant mom made for their family.

Since appearing on “The Bachelor,” Tran’s relationship with her mom has improved. Her mom witnessed her daughter’s growth on the show and is proud to see her on TV representing Asian Americans.

However, not everyone has been supportive of Tran’s journey. Another contestant, Rachel Nance, faced racist hate after Bachelor Graziadei chose to keep her on the show, leading to a wave of racial slurs and comments online.

Despite these challenges, fans are excited about Tran’s new role as “The Bachelorette” and have shown their support on social media. Tran, who currently resides in Miami and is studying to become a physician assistant, is also bilingual.

Viewers can expect to see Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” on ABC and Hulu this summer, where they will undoubtedly witness her search for love and the obstacles she may face along the way.