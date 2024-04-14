Oldest Conjoined Twins Lori and George Schappell Pass Away – Press Stories

World’s Oldest Conjoined Twins, Lori and George Schappell, Pass Away at 62

Lori and George Schappell, known as the world’s oldest conjoined twins, have sadly passed away at the age of 62 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Despite medical predictions that they would not live past 30, the siblings led an independent life from the age of 24 and pursued their own interests.

In 2007, George came out as transgender, making them the first same-sex conjoined twins to identify as different genders. The cause of their deaths has not been disclosed, but they peacefully passed away on 7 April.

Throughout their lives, the twins were able to travel extensively and follow their passions. George built a successful career as a country singer, while Lori excelled as a trophy-winning tenpin bowler. They also gained recognition through appearances in documentaries, talk shows, and even an episode of the popular TV series Nip/Tuck.

Despite facing challenges as conjoined twins, they frequently expressed their desire not to undergo separation. In a 1997 documentary, George said: “Why fix what is not broken?”

The twins are survived by their father, six siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends. Their inspiring story of resilience and determination has left a lasting impact on all who knew them. May they rest in peace.