Dominion ‘Director promises a one-year delay’ worthy of all

Universal Pictures

After Universal Pictures announced that the film starring Chris Broad would not be coming until 2022, Colin Trevorro is recovering the release push-back by sharing a new poster.

AceShowbiz – “Jurassic World: Dominion“The latest film to be affected by the release date by COVID-19. After the virus outbreak stopped production earlier this year, fans now have to wait a little longer for the film to come to theaters.

Universal Pictures announced on Tuesday, October 6, that the third “Jurassic World” movie is no longer scheduled to open in theaters in 2021. Originally scheduled for June 11, 2021, it is a sequel to 2018. “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom“In practice, 2022 is one year behind June 10.

Director Colin Trevor also took to Twitter to address the change in the release schedule. “The long wait will be worth it,” he promised, adding, “For the past three months, I’ve been working on a film with an extraordinary cast and crew that we can’t wait to share with the world. I still have to wait a while though and it’s worth it all. We will be healthy and take care of each other until then. ”

Meanwhile, he quenched the thirst of the fans with the first teaser poster for the movie “Dominion”. The artwork features the familiar “Jurassic” logo engraved with glowing amber, a call to action for the first original copyright of the 1993 “Jurassic Park” franchise.

Colin Trevorro addresses the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ delay with a teaser poster.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” ceased production of Hollywood episodes worldwide in March from February this year. Filming resumed in July as the cast and crew traveled to London.

Within days of the resumption of production in the UK, it was reported that filming should be delayed again after several crew members tested positive for the corona virus. However, the reports were deleted by Universal.

A spokesman for the studio said: “Any reports that” Jurassic World: Dominion “has stopped production are” absolutely false, “without confirming or refuting the claim of the team members who tested positive for the corona virus. We’re glad to be here. ”

There is “Jurassic World: Dominion” Chris Broad Owen reconsidered Grady and his character Price Dallas Howard Clary returned dear. The film also brings back some original stars from the “Jurassic Park” trilogy Jeff Goldplum, Sam Neil And Laura Tern.