Salman Rushdie opens up about near-fatal stabbing: Reclaiming Control

Renowned author Salman Rushdie recently spoke about the harrowing 2022 attack on him during a lecture in New York. Recounting the 27-second assault, Rushdie shared that he believed he would die but was saved by witnesses. This terrifying experience inspired his latest book, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” which details the attack and his journey to recovery.

In his book, Rushdie explained that writing about the incident was a way for him to regain power and control the narrative of what happened. The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault. Rushdie, who had previously thought threats against his life had diminished, was caught off guard by the violent attack.

Although “Knife” focuses on the assault, it also tells a love story about Rushdie’s wife, who played a crucial role in nursing him back to health. Despite having a premonition of the attack in a dream, Rushdie ignored the warning signs. Following the incident, he briefly entertained supernatural beliefs before reverting back to his atheistic views.

Despite being blind in one eye and bearing physical scars from the attack, Rushdie is determined to testify at Matar's trial. The author remains resilient in the face of adversity and continues to share his story as a testament to overcoming traumatic experiences.