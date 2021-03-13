He was released after serving nearly 5 years in prison for a crime he did not commit









Herbert Allport, a 47-year-old American, spent more than four years in prison after being convicted of murder. He was released after being released by the credit card receipt he had been asking for for years. The man now wants to sue the company that did not send him this document before.

Receipt with name, date, location and credit card number. This simple document allowed the release of 47-year-old American Herbert Allport from prison. The person was jailed for 1,700 days or more than four years. He was convicted of murder in a residential area of ​​Lansing, North America. Herbert Allford has always defended his innocence, and during the facts, he made sure he was renting a car. But the 40-year-old has never been able to prove his innocence, and he was convicted in December 2016. Two years later, the car rental company finally produced the document that released him, and he was released from prison in February 2020. Albert now wants to sue the company for not sending these documents before, as Herbert now reports on the American television channel CNN Friday 12 March 2021.









