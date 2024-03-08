Travis Kelce brings squad to Singapore for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce showed his support for pop superstar Taylor Swift during her highly anticipated Eras Tour shows in Singapore. Kelce, who was joined by at least one friend during his time in the city-state, made sure to catch Swift’s only stop in Southeast Asia.

According to Kelce’s manager, the football star will be joining Swift during her last weekend of performances before she takes a two-month break from touring. The singer’s concerts in Singapore have been a major hit, with an estimated 70% of attendees hailing from abroad.

This is not the first time Kelce has shown his support for Swift – he previously joined her on tour in Sydney, Australia and Buenos Aires, Argentina. In fact, Swift even changed the lyrics to one of her songs to mention Kelce during their time in Australia.

Sources close to the couple reveal that despite their busy schedules, Kelce and Swift are making their relationship work. They are reportedly on the same page about their future together and are committed to making it work.

Fans of both Kelce and Swift can look forward to seeing more of the power couple in the future as they continue to support each other in their respective careers.