Inside the Nearly Sold-Out, All-Night Screening of Dune 2 in 70mm Imax

Writer’s Late-Night Adventure at 3:15 a.m. Screening of ‘Dune: Part Two’

In a unique assignment from his editor, a writer recently found himself attending a 3:15 a.m. screening of ‘Dune: Part Two’. The experience began with the writer recounting his journey of watching the first ‘Dune’ movie in preparation for the late-night screening.

Upon arriving at the theater, the writer was struck by the predominantly male crowd, with many attendees admitting they were there due to procrastination rather than true dedication. Among the audience were a filmmaker and an AMC assistant manager, each sharing their own reasons for being at the screening.

Despite the star-studded cast, attendees were focused on the film’s specialty format of 70mm Imax. The theater atmosphere was electric, with audience reactions adding to the excitement of the screening. However, the writer found himself struggling to stay awake as the early morning hours dragged on.

After the movie, the writer engaged in post-screening discussions with fellow attendees before embarking on his journey home at sunrise. Reflecting on the experience, the writer described feeling like he was in the future as he finally headed to bed.

Overall, the writer’s late-night adventure at the ‘Dune: Part Two’ screening provided a unique glimpse into the dedication of movie enthusiasts and the thrill of experiencing a highly anticipated film in the wee hours of the morning.