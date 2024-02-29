Richard Lewis: Curb Your Enthusiasm star passes away at 76

Beloved Stand-Up Comedian and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Richard Lewis Dies at 76

Renowned stand-up comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Richard Lewis has passed away at the age of 76 in his home in Los Angeles. Lewis suffered a fatal heart attack, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow celebrities.

Last April, Lewis announced his retirement from stand-up comedy after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Known for his self-deprecating humor, Lewis rose to fame in the 1980s and captured audiences with his neuroses and hypochondria-themed routines.

Playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself alongside Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lewis recently appeared in Season 12 of the hit show before his untimely death. Larry David paid tribute, calling Lewis “the funniest person and also the sweetest.”

Lewis, who had battled addiction and depression but remained sober for decades, was recognized as one of the top 50 stand-up comedians of all time by Comedy Central. His comedic talent extended to acting as he starred in various TV shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Despite health challenges that forced him to take a break from Curb Your Enthusiasm during Season 11, Lewis remained a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Tributes from celebrities like Jon Stewart, Ringo Starr, and Cheryl Hines poured in following his passing.

Jamie Lee Curtis also credited Lewis with helping her get sober, describing him as “deep and so freaking funny.” Lewis leaves behind a legacy of laughter and inspiration in the hearts of his fans and peers. His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of a comedic legend.