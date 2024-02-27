Home Entertainment Former DJ of Wendy Williams Claims Talk Show Staff Were Unaware of Hosts Illnesses – Page Six

Wendy Williams, the beloved talk show host, has been in the spotlight for her health issues once again, as her former DJ, DJ Boof, made some startling claims about her condition. Boof revealed on “TMZ Live” that the talk show staff were not fully aware of the extent of her illnesses, despite growing concerns about her well-being.

According to Boof, he had been in touch with Williams just a month ago and felt that her guardianship team, who are responsible for her care, were not keeping her family informed about her condition. He suggested that relocating Williams to Florida, where her family is based, for 24-hour care might be more beneficial for her at this time.

This is not the first time Boof has spoken out about the issues surrounding Williams’ health. Four years ago, he had claimed that the talk show staff were too afraid to address her problems, which ultimately led to his departure from the show.

Recently, Williams’ team announced that she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, conditions that have been induced by her past struggles with alcohol abuse. These revelations were made by her son in a Lifetime documentary, shedding light on the difficulties Williams has been facing.

In response to the news, Williams has asked for personal space and peace from her fans to focus on her health and well-being. Despite her challenges, she expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement she has received from her fans over the years.

As Williams continues to navigate her health journey, it is clear that she is grateful for the love and support of her fans, and is focused on taking the necessary steps to prioritize her health and well-being.

