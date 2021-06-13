Privacy issues, encroachments … But why the wave of ‘clubhouse’ service? | Clubhouse app in india and Tamil Nadu, Explained | Puthiyathalaimurai – Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

The debate in the clubhouse is also flying dust. The debate over ‘clubhouse’ is also heating up. On the other hand, the discussion on the Tamilization of the clubhouse name is in full swing. So, there is no doubt that this processor has received an overwhelming response among Indians. We need to think about the background to why it became so popular.

‘Have you joined the clubhouse?’ Asking or saying ‘let’s meet at the clubhouse’ is what many people say in social media conversations. Due to this excitement, even those who do not know the clubhouse yet are interested in the internet. What is the reason for ‘Clubhouse’ to receive such a huge reception at the introductory pace in India?

An attractive feature of the ‘Clubhouse’ service is the opportunity to create sound rooms in the clubhouse and engage in conversation, as well as the opportunity to enter into the desired number of rooms in the chat room without borders and participate in the discussion.

However, rather than scrutinizing the reasons for the success of ‘Clubhouse’, it would be pertinent to discuss why our people are so keen on this service.

This is because the wave of turmoil caused by ‘Clubhouse’ in the West has subsided, raising questions about the potential for continued development of the service. It is in this context that the ‘Clubhouse’ wave has begun to sweep the lowlands, including India.

There have been criticisms that no innovation has been possible in the ‘Clubhouse’ service since its initial launch, and that even at the introductory stage it has strategically evolved into an inflated balloon without receiving normal growth.

‘Clubhouse’ is said to have introduced a processor for iPhones, a processor that can only be used on call, giving it a unique character and attracting attention.

Tesla co-founder Ellen Musk and Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg appeared in the room and discussed the innovative feature of the social audio service, which allows speech-only conversations.

There is also criticism that investors have taken advantage of these features to pump money in and develop it hastily.

How is the Privacy Policy?

Apart from these, the main thing to note is the reviews regarding the privacy and data handling of these processor users. It may come as a shock to learn that this processor was released without a Privacy Policy at the time of its introduction.

Not only that, but the processor is also said to have manipulated users with clever design techniques (these are called dark patterns). In addition, the algorithm has spread the web and made the users like this service.

As such, users do not naturally want the ‘Clubhouse’ service. There is an opinion that they were subjected to that condition without knowing it.

Later ‘Clubhouse’ released a privacy policy that says there is no protection for users’ data. It has no ‘encryption’ backup, except that the conversations that take place in it are recorded first. It has also been reported that the conversations will be sent to a company in China for storage.

They also allege that the access to the cell phone contacts of the ‘Clubhouse’ users was tampered with. It is said that information is sent to the contacts even if the users do not want to call the contacts.

Although access to contacts has been somewhat restricted since the initial complaint, the privacy of users is still a concern. The fact is that users do not have complete control over their hands.

They say there are not enough restrictions on dealing with disturbances and trespassing in ‘clubhouse’ rooms. Despite all these criticisms in the US a few months ago, the company has come to countries including India to focus on expansion and growth without caring too much about it.

Why radius?

Introduced on Android phones, ‘Clubhouse’ has been very well received in India. Why are Indians so radically embracing a processor when there are complaints about privacy violations, even though many are using Clubhouse innovatively?

While allegations of privacy breaches and data collection have been leveled at leading processors, including Facebook, technicians are asking how a new processor can understand how to make old mistakes without learning any lessons from these discussions.

Whatever the strategy of the clubhouse, the question we need to ask is why this processor has been reliably accepted without question.

When a processor goes viral and causes a stir, why rush into that processor without thinking about its basics, privacy protection, user control features, etc.?

How many people have read what the terms and conditions of the clubhouse say. Did you know that it is said that it is not possible to completely exit that processor? How to understand that this processor is said to be banned in China?

What is the novelty of the ‘Clubhouse’ service really? – It sets itself up as a social media extension of an Internet radio service called Podcasting. Through podcasting you can run your own radio service and talk services. Why is the only attraction in the clubhouse that is not in this facility?

Also known as YouTube for audio SoundCloud The service also allows you to upload audio and chat. It is worth noting that users may have greater control and independence over these services.

What is the reason why our people, who are blind to services like podcasting and sound cloud, are stuck in the ‘clubhouse’ service?

Why so much … even in our country ‘LehrThe processor has been providing this feature for some years. Singari Processor recently launched a service called Fireside.

Despite so many questions like this, what does it mean to be united in it without even trying to reconcile a processor. Can it be assumed that this processor has become the lord of the sense of ‘fear of missing out’ which is considered to be the primary strategy?

When a new service or processor is introduced, what is its nature? What is the application it provides? Already have similar services? What do we get out of using this? – It is necessary to ask such questions.

Leading Internet companies, including Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter, use our data to generate advertising revenue. With numerous criticisms leveled at the activities of these companies, it is time for us as users to be more vigilant.

Introduce services like ‘Clubhouse’. May they develop innovation and respect for users. It is up to us to make companies realize this.

– Cybersimmon