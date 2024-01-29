Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse—Palworld creator introduces roguelite game on Press Stories

Title: Palworld Surpasses 8 Million Copies Sold and Introduces Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse

In a remarkable feat, Palworld, the popular gaming sensation released in January 2022, has reached an astounding milestone of over 8 million copies sold worldwide. The game’s addictive gameplay and immersive features have captivated millions of players, propelling Palworld’s success to new heights.

Impressively, Palworld has also surpassed legendary titles like Counter-Strike and Cyberpunk 2077, with a player count of over 2 million. This achievement showcases that not every game needs to be a complex masterpiece to capture widespread attention and fascination.

Palworld’s developer, whose name remains undisclosed, has recently shared an exciting roadmap detailing upcoming updates and additions that will enhance players’ experience. Fans can anticipate thrilling new features that will further augment the game’s immersive universe.

In an equally exciting announcement, Pocketpair, the publisher of Palworld, has revealed their next project titled Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse. This new venture aims to build upon the hugely popular Metroidvania formula while incorporating roguelite elements. Fans can expect a visually striking aesthetic reminiscent of Hollow Knight, as well as a captivating storyline that revolves around a witch on a quest for revenge.

As players progress through Never Grave, they will have the opportunity to acquire skills and unlock different types of magic, enhancing their abilities and strategic options. The addition of base building and cooperative gameplay further enriches the experience, allowing up to three other players to join forces and control fallen foes.

Although an official release date for Never Grave has yet to be announced, industry insiders predict that the game will enter early access in the first quarter of 2024. As a testament to the publisher’s commitment to fan engagement, a demo version of Never Grave is currently available on Steam, giving players a taste of what’s to come.

With Palworld’s immense success and the promising future of Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse, gamers worldwide have much to anticipate. Both titles promise extraordinary adventures and unique gameplay mechanics that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression in the gaming community. Stay tuned for further updates on these remarkable creations.