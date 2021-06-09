The TV5Monde streaming site is available Thursday in the United States

TV5Monde’s free video-on-demand operating system continues to be used. TV5MONDEplus will be available to five of the major distributors of the French-speaking channel in the United States from Thursday, 10 months after its launch in several locations around the world. It allows you to watch French language content, movies, series, documentaries, magazines, and entertainment for free with custom English or Spanish subtitles on request.

“Cable operators, Aldis, Cox, LUS, Frontier and Hotwire, can thus provide a platform with interfaces in English and Spanish for their French-speaking and non-French-speaking subscribers, as well as subtitled languages,” TV5Monde said in a statement.

The site, which is equipped with projects in French, Swiss, Belgium, Canadian and African, was launched worldwide on September 9 except in the United States – where its arrival is expected this year – in China and the Netherlands, for contract reasons.

Promote bronchopony in the world

According to the channel, this is a way to promote Francophony in the world. And its managing director, Yves Picot, sees this as an alternative For US sites.

“This new service, which is preferred by Cox and LUS distributors to the French-speaking world of Louisiana, will be extended to all TV5 Mont operators in the United States in the coming months,” he added.