Best Steven Spielberg Famous Movie Available at Netflix – City Fusion

Originally released in theaters in 2018, it is an adaptation of Steven Spielberg’s best-selling 2011 novel Ernest Klein, a true science fiction film that was an incredible success. So the American streaming site Netflix will add the movie “Ready Player One” to its massive list, which will be available from June 1. But first, let’s talk a little bit about everything you need to know about this film.

Oasis, the video game of the future

Yes, if you have already seen the movie or its trailer or read the novel written by Ernest Klein, you know for sure that the story of “Ready Player One” takes place in a futuristic world or precisely where everyone is playing in 2045. Almost a real “oasis” video game. In fact, before disappearing, game creator James Holiday hides a digital Easter egg that will allow the winner to win Holiday’s immense fortune.

In this futuristic world where almost everyone plays the popular game like new medicine, we have to follow the young Wade Watts who lives in Columbus, Ohio, and join there to find the Easter egg, but the harsh reality of his life to escape. One day, after five years of spending most of his time in the game, our young man will find the first quest that will lead him to the long-awaited success, but during his quest, he will encounter himself with big companies eager to reclaim the traditions of the holiday in the real world and oasis.

So, we get a lot of action, fights between players, quests, big monsters or modified car races. The same thing happens outside of the Oasis, as the scenes of the film make you travel between the real world and the game of 2045. Wade Watts has to fight to end it by allying with other players on both occasions. Will Wade Watts’ small team win? Will they find the famous Easter egg for the holiday? We let you know when the film will be released on Netflix.

Le Casting Ready Player One

This wonderful adaptation of Ernest Klein’s successful novel would not have seen the light of day without the talent of director Steven Spielberg, who is already known for his incredible work in films such as “Saving Private Ryan” or “Thunder the Alien”. Included is the talent of the actors who managed to complete their roles.

In the lead role of Wade Watts or Porcival in Oasis, actress Die Sheridan (The Night Clark, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) will play the role of Samantha or Artemis with actress Olivia Cook. See you again in Who’s next Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. Ben Mendelssohn as Sorrento (Captain Marvel, The Outsider), Lena Weide as Helen or Ace (they, the right to be American), Simon Beck as Acton Morrow (The Truth Seekers, Mission Impossible 7 and 8), Holiday or Anorak (The Chicago Seven) , DJ Miller as I-R0K (Deadpool 2, Underwater) and Hannah-John Common as F’Nale Zandor.

So, if you are a fan of the works of the great Steven Spielberg or you like science fiction movies, don’t miss the “Ready Player One” mix of action, comedy and adventure available on Netflix from June 1st.