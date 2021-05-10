News

> A.J. The waves written by Tango are soon to be converted into an animated film

Summer editions of 2019 Coasterman Published In waves, By an American writer A.J. Tango. The album was gifted a few months later Fnac France Inter. He continues his beautiful epic because we learn Publisher’s Instagram account It will be converted into an animated film.

In In waves We follow the author’s story and his interest in browsing. At the same time, he meets Kristen, A young woman will soon become seriously ill. In the pages, the story goes back and forth between the great history of surfing, the birthplace of this sport, how it came to be in the United States … and the evolution of the disease of surfing. Kristen As well as its relationship A.J.. This work is very original, with a rare characteristic and an elegant layout.

Adaptation handed over Flint Films, We know this for the best animated series Underwear Adapted from the comic book Penelope Bakiu. Pwong Mai Nguyen, The director of the series, will hold this position In waves. The project was particularly successful, minimalist and very aesthetic with beautiful dynamic and graphic styles. It promises to film! The plan has now been announced, so we will have to wait to find out.

