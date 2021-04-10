Movie Scores Available April 10, 2021 / News :: Cinezik.fr

Sinesic gives you a summary of movie scores available this week (original soundtracks of movies, series, song albums, collections or reissues).

Original music (from pictures)

– Air-Edel Records (9 Avril 2021)



Zero VU in this British romantic music by Ben Bond.

– Sony Classical (9 Avril 2021)



Joseph Pisharo signed on for the music for this American horror film, the first film by Evan Spiliotopoulos.

– Sony Music Soundtracks (9 Avril 2021)

Exclusively on Net Netflix (09-04)

Phil Easler reunites with Ben Balcon on this comedy after “Super Intelligence” (2020) and “Unrestrained Mother in College” (2018).

SpongeBob Movie: Run / Sponge Movie 3 – Score: Paramount Music (9 Avril 2021) / Album: Interscope Records (5 Mars 2021)

Exclusively on Net Netflix (05-11)

Hans Zimmer debuted on Tim Hill’s animated saga for the third time and wins after Steve Belfer & Gregor Narholes and John Debney.

Why I Jump – Mercury Classics (9 Avril 2021)

Nainita Desai signs the music for Jerry Rothwell’s documentary.

– Lr du Trésor (April 16, 2021) – Vinyl



Adrian Privast and Nino Vella signed the music for Douglas Attlee’s first film.

– Water Tower Music (16 Avril 2021)



Benjamin Wolffish signed on for the music for this action film, the first film by Simon McQuit.

