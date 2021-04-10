Movie Scores Available April 10, 2021 / News :: Cinezik.fr

Sinesic gives you a summary of movie scores available this week (original soundtracks of movies, series, song albums, collections or reissues).
Original music (from pictures)
– Air-Edel Records (9 Avril 2021)
Zero VU in this British romantic music by Ben Bond.
– Sony Classical (9 Avril 2021)
Joseph Pisharo signed on for the music for this American horror film, the first film by Evan Spiliotopoulos.
– Sony Music Soundtracks (9 Avril 2021)
Exclusively on Net Netflix (09-04)
Phil Easler reunites with Ben Balcon on this comedy after “Super Intelligence” (2020) and “Unrestrained Mother in College” (2018).
SpongeBob Movie: Run / Sponge Movie 3 – Score: Paramount Music (9 Avril 2021) / Album: Interscope Records (5 Mars 2021)
Exclusively on Net Netflix (05-11)
Hans Zimmer debuted on Tim Hill’s animated saga for the third time and wins after Steve Belfer & Gregor Narholes and John Debney.
Why I Jump – Mercury Classics (9 Avril 2021)
Nainita Desai signs the music for Jerry Rothwell’s documentary.
– Lr du Trésor (April 16, 2021) – Vinyl
Adrian Privast and Nino Vella signed the music for Douglas Attlee’s first film.
– Water Tower Music (16 Avril 2021)
Benjamin Wolffish signed on for the music for this action film, the first film by Simon McQuit.
Original Music (Serious)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Hollywood Records (9 Avril 2021)
6 episodes on Disney + (19-03)
Henry Jackman signs on to the music for the Charlie Scholand series (6 episodes) in Marvel Universe, which takes place after the Avengers: Endcam events, and reunites with superheroes after “Captain America: Civil War” (2016 with Anthony Russo and Joe Russo).
– Milan (9 Avril 2021)
10 Chapters on Amazon Prime Video (09-04)
Mark Corvan has signed on for 10 episodes of the Little Marvin Anthological Horror Series dealing with racism.
– Original (April 9, 2021)
6 Chapters in F TF1 (18-03)
Audrey Ismail and Oliver Corsier signed on to the music for the detective series by Jean-Lou Killo and Bruno Deca.
– Invada Records (April 8, 2021)
10 Chapters on Amazon Prime Video (-)
Warden’s Max and Kessel Twin sign on to music for Reid Morano’s SF series.
