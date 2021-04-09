Uber is increasing its financial incentives in the face of driver shortages

One year after the crisis, VTC saw a sharp drop in the number of its drivers in the United States. If demand rises, drivers miss out.

Uber announced a bonus to its U.S. drivers Wednesday, hoping they will speed up driving after a one-year epidemic marked by a drop in racing with drivers, who are gradually resuming their operations.

The world leader (passenger cars with driver) at VDC will offer a total of $ 250 million in bonuses, “he said in a press release” to improve the higher returns of existing drivers.

Many drivers abandoned the move last year because of a shortage of passengers, but fears the Covit-19 could be polluted.

But as Americans continue to be vaccinated and gradually reactivate in cities, demand has risen.

“A great time to be a driver”

According to Uber, drivers who log in at least 20 hours a week now earn $ 25 an hour in Phoenix, Miami or Austin (including waiting) or more than $ 30 in Philadelphia (petrol, insurance, etc.).

“By 2021, more people are looking for a car than drivers, so it’s high time to be a driver,” said Dennis Cinelli, vice president of the group’s movement branch.

He expects revenue to return to the previous coveted level as drivers re-adapt the app.

The situation seems to be more complicated in California, where Uber has added options for drivers. In this US state, they can know the destination before accepting the trip, set their price and they can very freely refuse if the customers find their account there.

Very less reliable service

But a year later, the San Francisco-based company contacted the AFP, and these changes led to more than 80% of drivers denying claims.

The service has become more reliable: more than 20% of passengers are forced to abandon their journey, which is 7 times more than last year, according to Uber.

The group, which has never made a profit, changed the way it operates before a referendum on the status of drivers – employees or self-employed.

California ruled in favor of the independent status recommended by Uber and its rivals, which spent more than $ 200 million during the campaign.

But the company can now reverse these measures, which allowed drivers to better control their work, much like independent contractors.