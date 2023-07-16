It matches Tom Brady!

It was Kanye West who tweeted this a while ago: Kim “To marry Tom Brady”. If engagement doesn’t seem to be on the agenda (yet), the bimbo’s ex-husband may have been right about their relationship! While the rumor has been circulating since May – what Visitors You said it too – the young retired American football player and the fiery beauty seem to have been seeing a lot of each other in the past months. Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband and founder of Skims attended the same evening on July 4. Of course, they weren’t the only two celebrities invited to the birthday party of Michael Rubin, the billionaire CEO of Fanatics, a major American company that sells sports goods.

“They were having fun!”

©Starface – After a weak Pete Davidson, Kim decides to up her game with Tom!

Kendall Jenner, Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio or Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Ben Affleck and Kylian Mbappe were part of the grand party organized at his stately home in the Hamptons… but according to many witnesses, Kim and Tom would have attended. A good part of the evening is being very close to each other. “They had a lot of fun and were seen together during the day on the beach and dancing late into the night.”Trusts a guest Dailymail. The ex-NFL star player’s agent seriously doubted the words of the ex-NFL star player who swore to his great gods a few weeks ago that the two were just friends and that Tom was helping Kim find a house in Miami. Living… Another clue in particular begs for their reconciliation: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s mother, Hailey Bieber confessed in the last episode of her YouTube series. Who’s in my bathroom? She recently had a crush on a famous man and wants the story to work out. A hidden message for Tom? We don’t know if handsome guy Justin’s wife is watching the series, but either way, one thing’s for sure: the news got through, and apparently, it had an effect on her!

Louis Monteil