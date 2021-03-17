Home Economy The government promises to support northern trade

The government promises to support northern trade

Mar 17, 2021 0 Comments
L’un des quatre centres de données d’OVHcloud sur son site de Strasbourg a été détruit par le feu mercredi. Photo PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP

Government ” Will continue to support “OVHcloud, the French cloud group (cloud computing), said its data center was burned last week causing severe consequences for some customers, he said on Tuesday.

« The government believes in the ability of OVHcloud to prove its worth », Reported to the National Assembly, by the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Olivia Grogoyer.

« We have to say the commitment of the Octave Club “, Founder and Chairman of the Group,” We will continue to support He added.

« We are talking about a French, European, world champion who teases his American rivals with foe
rce ”, She pointed out.

Primary of French technology

One of the four data centers on OVHcloud’s Strasbourg site was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, and another was severely damaged, a very rare disaster for companies of this type.

OVHcloud was founded in 1999 by Octave Glaba, a pioneer of French technology and one of the few European providers of cloud services in a sector dominated by American and Chinese players. The group had announced that it was preparing to go public with the final approval for a technology company.

Many websites and commercial couriers were affected by the fire.

Some OVHCloud customers have lost their data permanently, but the exact amount of damage can only be measured by restarting the servers at the Strasbourg site, which are now completely shut down.

Therefore, Ms. Groger confirmed it to the state, ” Some sites are affected “, Most” Within 24 hours everything was back to normal நன்றி, especially thanks to the redundancy policy of data processing sites imposed by the IT departments of the state services. ” The security of information systems is ensured by each state IT department “, She said.

For its part, OVHcloud on Tuesday announced that the relaunch will begin on Monday, March 22nd. ” The restart will be done through the room, the aisle aisle and the bay “, The company said.

READ  The company’s lawyers want professional secrecy

You May Also Like

Peterball reaches unicorn status by raising $ 170 million from Peter Thiel fund

Peterball reaches unicorn status by raising $ 170 million from Peter Thiel fund

Lasonde Industries | President Jean-Cato announces his resignation

Lasonde Industries | President Jean-Cato announces his resignation

De gauche à droite : Discord, Hoop, Yubo

These beloved General Z applications that went under the radar of millennials

Four affordable housing units | Press

Four affordable housing units | Press

United States Senate | Jeff Bezos "invited" to explain himself about Amazon's "anti-union campaign"

United States Senate | Jeff Bezos “invited” to explain himself about Amazon’s “anti-union campaign”

"Some people think I was given a hot potato"

“Some people think I was given a hot potato”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *