The government promises to support northern trade

Government ” Will continue to support “OVHcloud, the French cloud group (cloud computing), said its data center was burned last week causing severe consequences for some customers, he said on Tuesday.

« The government believes in the ability of OVHcloud to prove its worth », Reported to the National Assembly, by the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Olivia Grogoyer.

« We have to say the commitment of the Octave Club “, Founder and Chairman of the Group,” We will continue to support He added.

« We are talking about a French, European, world champion who teases his American rivals with foe

rce ”, She pointed out.

Primary of French technology

One of the four data centers on OVHcloud’s Strasbourg site was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, and another was severely damaged, a very rare disaster for companies of this type.

OVHcloud was founded in 1999 by Octave Glaba, a pioneer of French technology and one of the few European providers of cloud services in a sector dominated by American and Chinese players. The group had announced that it was preparing to go public with the final approval for a technology company.

Many websites and commercial couriers were affected by the fire.

Some OVHCloud customers have lost their data permanently, but the exact amount of damage can only be measured by restarting the servers at the Strasbourg site, which are now completely shut down.

Therefore, Ms. Groger confirmed it to the state, ” Some sites are affected “, Most” Within 24 hours everything was back to normal நன்றி, especially thanks to the redundancy policy of data processing sites imposed by the IT departments of the state services. ” The security of information systems is ensured by each state IT department “, She said.

For its part, OVHcloud on Tuesday announced that the relaunch will begin on Monday, March 22nd. ” The restart will be done through the room, the aisle aisle and the bay “, The company said.