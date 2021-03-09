One of the most popular French films on Netflix

As of March 9, the action movie Sentinel was the most watched movie on Netflix. It tells the story of a French military fighter seeking revenge. This is not the first time a French creative has met with success on stage.

Sentinelle, a French film released on Netflix on March 5, got off to a great start and became very popular on March 9. This is the second feature directed by American company Julian Leklerk.

Categorized in the action thriller category, it stars Franco-Ukrainian actress Olga Kurlenko in the role of a French soldier who is deported from Syria and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Appointed to Operation Sentinel, his fate changes after he rapes his sister, who seeks to find out about its attacks.

Sentinel was finally able to climb to the top of the trial on March 6 and 7, Forbes said. Netflix also branded Moxy, a teenage film with feminine overtones behind the French film. Netflix, such as The Dark Knight or I a Legend (2007) by Christopher Nolan (2008), recently topped the top 10 with other Hollywood products added to its list.

Lupine’s case

This is not the first time a French creative has met with success on the American stage. Released in January, the Lupine series with Omar Cie topped the top 10 in various countries (USA, Germany, Italy, Canada and Brazil). Inspired most freely by the novels of Maurice Leplong, it boosted sales of Arsene Lupine, the Gentleman Thief, on Amazon and FNAC.