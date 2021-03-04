Home Economy WENDEL Company Profile – Capital.fr

Mar 04, 2021 0 Comments
(AOF) – Important points

– Investment company, born in 1704 and number one in private equity in Europe;

– $ 7.2 billion portfolio, 45% for listed companies (Bureau Veritas 35.9%, IHS 21.3%, Stall 67.5%, Constantine Flex 60.6%, Chromology 87.9%, SAPO 64.7%) and 42% for unlisted investments and 4% for cash. 8.4 billion in revenue;

– Equal investments between Europe, especially Germany, North America and Africa, including Cebo, ServCore, Compass and IHS and Creative Polypack;

– Business Model:

– Strategy affecting the acquisition or acquisition of shares of leading companies; – Distribution of assets through the company that holds the direct ownership Orange Nassau,

– 750m investment envelope per year and a maximum of 2.5m of debt control,

– 2-digit average revenue rate, regular increase in distribution;

– The Board of Management, headed by Andre-Franசois Ponce and an 11-member oversight committee headed by Nicholas von Holst, owns 37.7% of the Wendell family and 50.77% of the vote;

– At the end of September, the LTV ratio was 6.4%, with liquid assets at $ 1.9 billion.

Challenges

– Long-term growth strategy up to a maximum of 2.5M based on an investment envelope of 750M per annum under debt control, an average 2-digit return rate, an annual increase in dividends and opportunistic stock purchases;

– Strategic Plan 2017-2020:

– $ 3 billion in investments, including $ 500 million to $ 1 million from partners

– 50% of total assets in 10 unlisted companies,

– 200 to 500 M equity investment per transaction in Europe and North America (50 to 200 M for Orange-NASA in Africa and Southeast Asia;

– Innovative strategy aimed at capturing the leverage of value creation in digital,

– New Direction of “IT and Digital Transformation Strategy” Strengthening IT HR and ERP Financial Deployment and Internet Security,

– Wendellop, the structure responsible for investing in technology and acquiring indirect stakes in innovative companies;

– The new CSR strategy implements the 2 levers of “Be a role model”, behavioral and investment and portfolio management strategies as a company:

– Integration of ESG criteria in investment processes,

– Environmental efficiency in the operational process in order to reduce the carbon footprint;

– CBI Consolidation acquired 98% of $ 825 million in October 2019, No. 1 in the United States for training in behavioral management and risk presentation;

– Impact of IHS acquisition of 3,900 towers in Kuwait, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Challenges

– Inequality in company margins and valuation, high for unlisted companies;

Continued recovery of 5 145.3 valued net assets at end-September;

– In Africa, questions about the Nigerian telecommunications infrastructure company IHS were 21.3%, its IPO has been postponed and the recovery of the South African stepo;

– Impact of infection: variable depending on the functions in the portfolio;

– Response to the epidemic: value creation centered on office closures and portfolio companies;

Restart of share repurchase program

