Apologizing message from Pierre Menace

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
Pierre Ménès

On the charge of sexual and sexual harassment, Pierre Menez spoke again about the controversy arising from the broadcast Canal Plus Of the statement ‘I am not a slum’.

In a message released on his account this Monday Twitter, Addressed directly to journalist Isabel Morey, Mary Portalono and Francesca Antoniotti, apologizing for her past behavior.

“Since the publication of Mary Portolano’s document, many victims have spoken out against me in particular. I hear and respect this word of liberation. I have caused pain and embarrassment to my friends by not wanting to do it directly or indirectly. I reiterate my sincere regrets and apologies for all these reasons. “

As a reminder, the American company E.A. Sports has decided to end its collaboration with the 57-year-old man. Sunday, Canal Plus Not provided Canal Football Club Due to an international fight, every week Pierre Menace intervenes in a plan. It remains to be seen whether his return to the plane will take place next weekend.



