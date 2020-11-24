The decision on reopening the NSW-QLD border is expected today; Zero Active COVID-19 cases in VIC; The Qantas boss says the Govt vaccination will be mandatory on international flights; Biden chooses first lady for key intelligence job; NSW Premier has refused to admit to violating its own COVID-19 rules

A man who was seen in a deliberately suffocating video of two women outside President Donald Trump’s golf course in Virginia has been charged with simple assault on a Trump shirt and a Trump Internet user who was inflated around his abdomen.

Raymond Deskins, 61, of Sterling, Virginia, has been charged with misconduct, the Loud Town County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

One of the women filmed a mobile phone video of Saturday’s incident outside Trump’s club in Sterling and posted it on social media.

Michael Bowman, public information officer for the Loud Town County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to CNN that Raymond Deskins, the accused, was seen in the video.

File photo of President Donald Trump playing golf during his course in Virginia.

Despite many attempts, CNN was unable to reach Deskins.

In the 24-second video, unmasked Deskins can be seen in a verbal confrontation with the women who came there to protest Trump. It is not clear what happened before the video started.

You can ask the women to tell him to stay away from them. A woman shouted at him, “Get away from me! Get away from me!”

The other woman told him, “You should not get up in someone’s face,” to which he replied, “I’m not in anyone’s face.” She replied, “You’re on my face – you don’t have a mask, so you need to back up.”

Only then can the male be seen coming out strongly, apparently in the direction of one of the females. The women were overwhelmed with shock as the man returned with a smile on his face.

One of the women said, “It’s an attack!” The man shouted, “I breathed on you!” He then exhaled on the woman taking the video.

“Two separate parties said they were attacked during a verbal argument outside the Trump National Golf Club,” the Loud Town County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Since the incident was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture the full connection, an investigation was conducted at the scene and it was advised that both parties could go to a Loud Town County Magistrate and obtain a citizen warrant.”