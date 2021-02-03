Intel Israel announces record year 2020 with $ 8 billion in exports

Intel Israel, one of the largest private employers in the country, has announced a record year for 2020 despite the epidemic triggered recession and tough year for the US company.

The Israeli hand of the US microprocessor maker recorded exports of $ 8 billion by 2020, an increase of 14 percent from $ 6.6 billion in exports in 2019.

Intel is Israel’s largest private technology employer with 13,950 employees. This represents 14% of the country’s technology exports and 2% of national GDP, according to the Business Daily Calcalist.

Mobile, an Israeli startup acquired by Intel as part of a major deal in 2017, reported $ 967 million in revenue to Intel last year and recorded 10% growth. In the fourth quarter of 2020, mobile earned $ 333 million, up 39% from the same period in 2019.

Outside the United States, its largest inventory of equipment and supplies is in Israel, with $ 7.8 billion in assets, followed by Ireland and China.

Intel continued to operate mostly in Israel during the epidemics, and its manufacturing facilities were seen as important industries.

Overall, Intel earned $ 77.9 billion in 2020, an increase of 8% over the previous year.

American technology companies performed better in 2020 because many people switched to telecommunications and spent more time online, especially shopping.

New Intel CEO Pat Kelsinger is expected to take over the reins of the company this month, replacing Bob Swann.

Pat Kelsinger, who worked as an engineer at Intel decades ago, will work to stabilize the company that has struggled to sustain momentum as more and more tech companies have started over the past two years. Build components and processors at home.

Last year, the company announced a significant delay in the development of some of its chips, which dealt a severe blow to its business.

Last year, Apple decided to make some of its processors at home instead of buying from Intel, resulting in another big loss.