Home Economy U.S. Blocklists 7 Chinese Supercomputing Companies

U.S. Blocklists 7 Chinese Supercomputing Companies

Apr 11, 2021 0 Comments
News 24

Washington – U.S. citing national security concerns The Commerce Department on Thursday added seven Chinese supercomputing companies to the economic block list.

The department added Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Micro Electronics, National Supercomputing Center Xenon, National Supercomputing Center Shenzhen, National Supercomputing Center Wuxi and National Supercomputing Center Zhengzhou to its list. Black.

Seven companies have been blacklisted for “building supercomputers used by Chinese military actors, its unsustainable military modernization efforts and / or weapons of its catastrophic plans”.

U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese companies are taking care of the People’s Republic of China and collecting vital information on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army. The Communist Party of China had previously stated that it was not involved in industrial intelligence.

“Many of the high-performance computer capabilities – perhaps almost – are essential for the development of national security systems such as modern weapons and nuclear weapons and hypersonic weapons,” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo wrote in a statement.

“The trade sector will use its full powers to prevent China from using US technology to support these destabilizing military modernization efforts,” he added.

The new rules restricting US exports to the companies in question will take effect immediately. However, they do not apply to products coming from existing US suppliers.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Under former President Donald Trump, the United States added a number of Chinese companies to its blockade list, including Hawaii, the country’s leading smartphone maker, SMIC chipmaker and SZ DJI Technology, the largest drone maker.

READ  Three financial REs have been exposed in the ASIC marketing crackdown

You May Also Like

"Europe is the continent of CSR, everything must be done to stay that way"

“Europe is the continent of CSR, everything must be done to stay that way”

David Green in Fess to reaffirm "US commitment to regional development" in Marrow

David Green in Fess to reaffirm “US commitment to regional development” in Marrow

David Greene à Fès pour réaffirmer ‘’l’engagement américain pour le développement régional’’ au Maroc

David Greene in Fess to reaffirm US commitment to regional development in Morocco

Joe Biden veut taxer davantage les grandes entreprises, mais aussi les grands groupes des autres nations.

US tax reform will shift to other parts of the world

Possible charge | The Trump organization is hiring new lawyers

Possible charge | The Trump organization is hiring new lawyers

Uber is increasing its financial incentives in the face of driver shortages

Uber is increasing its financial incentives in the face of driver shortages

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *