Golden Globe for an actress filmed in the region

Mar 03, 2021 0 Comments
Un Golden Globe pour une actrice qui a tourné dans la région

American singer and actress Andra Day won an award Golden Globe During the prestigious exhibition presented Sunday evening for his role in the film “Billy Vacation in the United States”, some scenes were filmed in the Saint-Timothy field, at Sulberry-de-Wallyfield.

At the same time, she made history as the second black woman to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “The Color Purple” in 1985, after Hopi Goldberg.

Shooting in Saint-Timothy

Note that some scenes from the film, which tells the life of singer Billy Holiday, were filmed in October 2019 in the Saint-Timothy field.

The crew spent two days in October 2019 on the site “Motel a board DL” in the Saint-Timothy area to capture footage of the film “United States vs. Billy Holiday”. (Photo journal Saint-Franசois-Archives by Pierre Lange)

For filming purposes, the Motel a board to lock, located at Boulevard Hebert (Route 132), became the “Louis Wilson Motel” for two days.

Antique cars from the late 1940s, old New York-registered trucks and period wear are on display at the site, which is based on a film directed by American filmmaker Lee Daniels.

This place was mainly privileged because the motel is more similar than it was after Billy Holiday got to know the best years of his life during a difficult period of his life.

READ  "The arts bring a lot of people to life"

