When theaters reopen, it will sing loudly

Is it time to worry? Need to escape disaster? One response to the artists ’confusion was reduced to improving To live From their sofa during infections? When the theaters reopen, it will sing loudly on the screens. At the beginning of this big bang, as part of the support for genre movies, CNC called for music and comedy projects to be launched in 2019. Forty files are piled on the committee desk.

“Everything was there, big popular projects, others very modest, including pop and sophisticated, yet undiscovered candidates … their composer”, He recalled musician Arnaud Repotini, a member of the jury headed by Christoph Honore. At the end of the day, one and a half million euros in aid will be distributed among the winners. At the end of the discussion, three films are needed: “Trolala”, by the Laurie brothers, “Don Juan”, Serge Boson, and “La Grande Magee”, Nomi Lovowski. For a genre or two, filmmakers who already belong to the genre, without really measuring up, were confirmed.

“It’s definitely going to be great, but I do not know if its purpose is to fund already established people rather than discover new ones,” he said. Charles Glibert, producer of the much-anticipated “Annette” by Leos Carax, along with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. One thing is for sure: despite the local controversy, the music is back: “French directors and actors