World heavyweight champion Leon Sphinx, best known for his remarkable victory over Mohammed Ali, has died at the age of 67.

The American was only in his eighth fight when Ali and the boxing world fell in 1978, and was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2019.

The Sphinx won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and 18 months later, Ali was shocked by the split decision to win the WBC, WBA and world titles. Linear heavy goods vehicles.

One of the biggest ups and downs in the history of the game, the Sphinx challenged his side to a 10-1 draw after 15 rounds, winning 145-140 and 144-141 on two scorecards, with one-third of Ali going in favor of 143-142.

His reign lasted exactly seven months, and Fitter Ali avenged the immediate reconsideration in September 1978, becoming the first three-time linear heavyweight champion after a big points victory.

There will be no trilogy fight, and although the Sphinx had another chance at the heavyweight glory in June 1981, there is no fairytale at this point since he was beaten and arrested. In three rounds by Larry Holmes.

The Sphinx then fell to cruiserweight, but was defeated in 1986 by WBA Champion Dwight Mohamed Kavi. He boxed for nine years and had 26 wins, 17 defeats and three draws.

