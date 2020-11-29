John Travolta is grateful for the love and support of the fans in giving the first thanks after the death of his wife

IF

As Kelly marks his first Thanksgiving holiday as a widow following the death of Preston, the ‘Saturday Night Fever’ actor is thanking his online followers for their love and support.

John Travolta Thanks to the firm support of the fans as he celebrates his first Thanksgiving since the death of his late wife, Kelly Preston.

The “Jerry Maguire“Actress July (20), 57, died after two years of battle with breast cancer and left her 28-year-old wife, who thanked Instagram on Thursday (November 26, 20).

“I would like to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year,” John said in a video posted on the film sharing site. “Thank you so much and always love.”

<br />

The latest post came just days after John took to social media to mark his son Benjamin’s 10th birthday with a touching and rare photo that touches on Tuesday.

“Happy 10th Birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!” Travolta headed the pair’s shot.

Last month, the couple took Travolta to a photo-sharing site to see what his late wife’s birthday would be like to post a scene from their wedding day.

“Happy Birthday! I saw this photo of my mom and dad’s wedding. It was a pleasure to see ours with them. My love, John,” he wrote in the title.

The daughter also released a throwing picture from all her childhood. “Happy birthday uncle, I love you so much,” he wrote.

<br />

On Thanksgiving Day, Ella posted a heartfelt message, “A wonderful and happy thanksgiving to all of you [love emoji] I am so thankful to spend every day with all of you for incredible people. ”