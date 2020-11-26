Donald Trump has been at least publicly saying on Twitter that “we will win” the election he lost to Joe Biden, even though the official change has begun.

His social media account was filled overnight by allegations of US election conspiracy and complaints about the corona virus and the political left. In addition, he announced that he had pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who admitted to lying to the FBI during Russia’s investigation.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, a spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, called the apology an “abuse of power.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden used a live-stream Thanksgiving address to call for unity, saying to Americans: “We must remember that we are fighting the virus, not with each other, not with each other.”

1606398084 Trump’s ‘zombie’ election strategy Republicans affiliated with Donald Trump are fearful that their political base will be alienated, allowing the worst “fraudulent” campaign fraud claims to continue, experts say. Despite dozens of legal and practical setbacks, Mr Trump’s team is facing new challenges, putting forward hopeless and new, unsubstantiated fraudulent claims that they will succeed. Obama says Republicans portrayed whites as 'victims' to win votes for Trump Former President Barack Obama has said that insecurity over Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 election was instigated by Republicans, who called whites "under attack" in the United States. Writes Stuti Misra. The former president, who spoke in his new book A Promised Land, told white male Americans during the last presidential campaign that "Democrats do not believe in Christmas, you know, only care about minorities and black people, you're trying to carry your stuff, you're trying to carry your guns." John Sherman26 November 2020 13:07 The report says Trump told Pence and Pompeo that he plans to run in 2024 Donald Trump plans to run for president again in 2024 with Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence, according to a statement. Bloomberg He quoted the two as "explaining the conversation" that the president had informed his secretary of state and vice president of his plan in the Oval Office 10 days after the election. In that room, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Bloomberg responded to his boss: "If you do, I think I'm talking to everyone in the room, and we're 100 percent with you." However, Mr Pompeo and Mr Pence did not say anything, the Bloomberg report said. Mr Pompeo is widely said to have presidential aspirations, while Mr Pence may be an option for the Republican 2024 nomination. John Sherman26 November 2020 12:51 'We are fighting the virus, not each other': Biden delivers thank-you speech from Govt. Joe Biden appeals to Americans who have been separated from their families during the Corona virus epidemic, echoing the loss of his own family, to draw "hope, courage and sacrifice" during the Thanksgiving holidays. Writes Alex Woodward. "Service to the country, service to one another, and gratitude for facing adversity are all part of what it means to be grateful in the United States," he noted from Delaware on Wednesday. John Sherman26 November 2020 12:45 'Abuse of power': Pelosi downplayed Trump's decision to pardon Michael Flynn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called Donald Trump's decision to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn "an abuse of power." In a statement issued on Thanksgiving Eve, Speaker Pelosi said Mr Trump only used apology to protect "those who lie to cover up his mistakes." Writes Matt Mothers. John Sherman26 November 2020 12:12 Kamala Harris says Mike Pence has not spoken to her yet Kamala Harris has revealed that she has not spoken to her opponent and current vice president, Mike Pence, since the presidential election was called. Writes Gino Spoccia. Mr Harris, who was elected vice president nearly three weeks ago, told reporters Wednesday that neither Mr Pence nor Republican leader Mitch McConnell had spoken to The Hill. John Sherman26 November 2020 11:51 Judge Sullivan’s order covers only children who cross the border without parents, not adults or parents and children. At least 8,800 helpless children have been evicted without the opportunity to seek asylum or talk to a lawyer. Although the Trump administration has detained hundreds of children for weeks or weeks in hotels near the U.S.-Mexico border, most people are evacuated within hours or days. READ Even if Trump or Biden wins, US-China relations are deteriorating American News Joe Biden has said he will change several immigration plans when Donald Trump takes office in January. Mr Biden did not say whether he would stop expelling immigrants. John Sherman26 November 2020 11:21 1606387388 U.S. Govt epidemic forces Disney to lay off more than 30,000 workers in first half of 2021 Walt Disney has announced it will lay off 32,000 employees amid the current corona virus outbreak. Writes James Crump. U.S. Govt epidemic forces Disney to lay off more than 30,000 workers in first half of 2021 Walt Disney has announced it will lay off 32,000 employees amid the current corona virus outbreak. Writes James Crump. That number is up from 28,000 previously announced by the company, and includes staff primarily from its theme parks in the United States, according to Reuters. John Sherman26 November 2020 10:41 U.S. politicians are calling for a public inquiry into the murder of human rights lawyer Boris Johnson Boris Johnson's government has called on leading figures in Washington to "end the years of delay" and set up a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of human rights lawyer Pat Finncan. Writes Adam Forrest. Mr Fincon, 39, was shot dead by loyal paramilitaries at his home in Northern Ireland, and his family has been trying for the past 31 years to establish a joint scale with British security forces. A 24-member panel of the US Congress – Republicans and Democrats – has written to the Prime Minister accusing the British government of "breach of trust" in the case. John Sherman26 November 2020 10:18